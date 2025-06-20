Member Login
Home » Investing » Meet the Magnificent TSX Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

Meet the Magnificent TSX Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

This TSX stock is one of the best options out there, even while it continues to climb higher and higher.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Skiier goes down the mountain on a sunny day

If you’re looking for a TSX stock that keeps crushing the market without making headlines, look no further than Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ). It’s not flashy. It doesn’t deal in artificial intelligence (AI) or electric vehicles. But it’s one of the most reliable compounders in Canada. And in a time when many investors are feeling cautious, a stock like this can be the quiet hero in your portfolio.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones specializes in pressure-treated wood products. That includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial wood. It’s the kind of business that hums in the background of infrastructure across North America. Demand is constant, and the Canadian stock positioned itself as a dominant supplier in a very specific niche. It may not sound glamorous, but it’s profitable and dependable, two traits that are especially valuable in uncertain markets.

In its most recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, Stella-Jones posted revenue of $710 million, compared to $775 million a year ago. That dip came largely from lower residential lumber pricing, which is notoriously volatile. But the Canadian stock’s core business of utility poles and railway ties remained strong. Gross profit was $140 million, and net income landed at $55 million for the quarter. On a trailing 12-month basis, Stella-Jones reported revenue of $3.5 billion and net income of $300 million. Its return on equity was 18.8%, and its debt-to-equity ratio remained modest.

Staying strong

What’s remarkable about this company is that it keeps growing through steady demand and smart acquisitions. It doesn’t overpay. It doesn’t stretch itself. Instead, it finds regional players, integrates them well, and builds scale. It has grown earnings and revenue consistently over the last decade, and 2024 was no exception. Over the past 10 years, Stella-Jones has delivered annualized returns close to 15%, far outperforming the TSX Composite Index.

It’s also worth noting that the Canadian stock has been steadily buying back shares and increasing its dividend. The dividend yield at writing is around 1.6%, which may not look high, but that’s partly because the share price keeps rising. And unlike some high-yield stocks, the payout ratio is sustainable. Stella-Jones isn’t borrowing to reward investors. It’s using real earnings to do it.

More to come

Part of the Canadian stock’s strength comes from the types of customers it serves. Railroads need to maintain networks no matter what the economy is doing. Utilities can’t delay replacing poles after a storm. These are essential services, and Stella-Jones is one of the few companies with the capacity to meet that demand across the continent. It has 40 treating plants and over 20 distribution yards spread out across Canada and the U.S., giving it unmatched reach.

Even in an environment of rising interest rates and cautious consumer spending, Stella-Jones continues to perform. Its infrastructure focus shields it from some of the economic pressures hitting other sectors. And as governments invest in transportation and utility upgrades, that tailwind is likely to continue. Rail traffic has been steadily rising in North America, and with it, demand for railway ties remains solid. Meanwhile, utility investments are expected to rise as aging infrastructure is replaced and weather events increase maintenance needs.

Bottom line

When you put it all together – a dominant market position, essential product offering, consistent earnings, and shareholder-friendly policies – Stella-Jones starts to look like one of those quiet giants that just keeps going. It doesn’t need a big catalyst. It grows steadily, pays you while you wait, and compounds value over time.

If you’re chasing volatility, Stella-Jones won’t be for you. But if you want a dependable stock that has proven it can outperform the market without drama, this is it. It’s a monster in the best possible way: disciplined, essential, and built to last. In today’s market, that’s more valuable than ever.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Stella-Jones. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

I’d Put My Whole $7,000 TFSA Into This Single Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are strong energy stocks, and then there's this dividend stock offering major growth and income.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Stocks for Beginners

The $35,000 Stock Investment Strategy That Balances Risk and Opportunity

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to build a portfolio of stock investments? Here's a five-stock diversified portfolio you can hold for years ahead.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

Missed the Rally? These 2 TSX Stocks Still Look Like Screaming Buys

| Jitendra Parashar

Not every top-performing TSX stock is overbought yet -- here are two worth keeping on your watchlist.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

Want $549 in Annual Income? Invest $7,000 in This Stock in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to create some long-term growth, then certainly consider this top dividend stock offering monthly income.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

1 Top Notch Canadian Stock Down 59% to Buy for Immediate Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the best long-term holds out there, especially while it's down from 52-week highs.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

These 3 Canadian Stocks Are Undervalued and Built to Outperform

| Jitendra Parashar

These Canadian stocks are trading below what they’re worth and could reward investors willing to wait.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 New Red Flags the CRA is Watching for Old Age Security Pensioners

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OAS payments can be an amazing income stream, but watch out for CRA warnings!

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks to Build Wealth Over the Next Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

From logistics to construction supplies, these TSX stocks could quietly build real wealth in your portfolio over the next 10…

Read more »