Meet the Magnificent TSX Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

This TSX stock is one of the best options out there, even while it continues to climb higher and higher.

If you’re looking for a TSX stock that keeps crushing the market without making headlines, look no further than Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ). It’s not flashy. It doesn’t deal in artificial intelligence (AI) or electric vehicles. But it’s one of the most reliable compounders in Canada. And in a time when many investors are feeling cautious, a stock like this can be the quiet hero in your portfolio.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones specializes in pressure-treated wood products. That includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial wood. It’s the kind of business that hums in the background of infrastructure across North America. Demand is constant, and the Canadian stock positioned itself as a dominant supplier in a very specific niche. It may not sound glamorous, but it’s profitable and dependable, two traits that are especially valuable in uncertain markets.

In its most recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, Stella-Jones posted revenue of $710 million, compared to $775 million a year ago. That dip came largely from lower residential lumber pricing, which is notoriously volatile. But the Canadian stock’s core business of utility poles and railway ties remained strong. Gross profit was $140 million, and net income landed at $55 million for the quarter. On a trailing 12-month basis, Stella-Jones reported revenue of $3.5 billion and net income of $300 million. Its return on equity was 18.8%, and its debt-to-equity ratio remained modest.

Staying strong

What’s remarkable about this company is that it keeps growing through steady demand and smart acquisitions. It doesn’t overpay. It doesn’t stretch itself. Instead, it finds regional players, integrates them well, and builds scale. It has grown earnings and revenue consistently over the last decade, and 2024 was no exception. Over the past 10 years, Stella-Jones has delivered annualized returns close to 15%, far outperforming the TSX Composite Index.

It’s also worth noting that the Canadian stock has been steadily buying back shares and increasing its dividend. The dividend yield at writing is around 1.6%, which may not look high, but that’s partly because the share price keeps rising. And unlike some high-yield stocks, the payout ratio is sustainable. Stella-Jones isn’t borrowing to reward investors. It’s using real earnings to do it.

More to come

Part of the Canadian stock’s strength comes from the types of customers it serves. Railroads need to maintain networks no matter what the economy is doing. Utilities can’t delay replacing poles after a storm. These are essential services, and Stella-Jones is one of the few companies with the capacity to meet that demand across the continent. It has 40 treating plants and over 20 distribution yards spread out across Canada and the U.S., giving it unmatched reach.

Even in an environment of rising interest rates and cautious consumer spending, Stella-Jones continues to perform. Its infrastructure focus shields it from some of the economic pressures hitting other sectors. And as governments invest in transportation and utility upgrades, that tailwind is likely to continue. Rail traffic has been steadily rising in North America, and with it, demand for railway ties remains solid. Meanwhile, utility investments are expected to rise as aging infrastructure is replaced and weather events increase maintenance needs.

Bottom line

When you put it all together – a dominant market position, essential product offering, consistent earnings, and shareholder-friendly policies – Stella-Jones starts to look like one of those quiet giants that just keeps going. It doesn’t need a big catalyst. It grows steadily, pays you while you wait, and compounds value over time.

If you’re chasing volatility, Stella-Jones won’t be for you. But if you want a dependable stock that has proven it can outperform the market without drama, this is it. It’s a monster in the best possible way: disciplined, essential, and built to last. In today’s market, that’s more valuable than ever.