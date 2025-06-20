Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Meet the Monster Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

Meet the Monster Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

From AI to aerospace, this TSX winner keeps surprising investors with solid growth.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
taiwan semiconductor tsmc fabrication of semiconductor chip wafers_tsmc

Source: Taiwan Semiconductor

Are you looking for a monster stock that keeps winning year after year? Celestica (TSX:CLS) is doing just that. It does not matter whether the broader market is up, down, or going sideways. This company continues to grow and deliver strong earnings.

The company’s transformation into a high-performance supplier of advanced computing systems, artificial intelligence (AI) data centre components, and aerospace platforms has accelerated its financial growth. If you held this stock over the past year, you are probably smiling. And if you did not, it might not be too late.

Let’s dive into why Celestica stock has become one of the TSX’s top performers and what could still be ahead.

Celestica stock

After jumping by 129% over the last year, Celestica stock currently trades at $187.94 per share with a market cap of $21.6 billion. Interestingly, the stock has delivered a staggering 2,060% return in the last five years.

Celestica’s rise could be closely tied to the explosion in demand for AI data centres, high-performance computing systems, and hyperscaler server infrastructure. In the first quarter of 2025, the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment brought in US$1.8 billion in revenue, up 28% YoY (year-over-year), while its enterprise end market under CCS segment grew with the help of its AI and machine learning ramp-ups.

Another factor making Celestica stock pop is the company’s ability to crush forecasts quarter after quarter. In the latest quarter, its total revenue came in at US$2.7 billion, beating the high end of its own guidance, and its adjusted earnings per share hit US$1.20 – up 45% YoY (year-over-year). It also delivered a record-high 7.1% adjusted operating margin last quarter, which speaks a lot about its growing scale and pricing power.

Financials show this momentum is real

Clearly, Celestica isn’t only benefiting from hype, but it’s actually delivering. Its adjusted net profit rose 37% YoY last quarter to US$140.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose 31% YoY to US$225.2 million. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 8.5% from 7.8% a year ago.

The company also generated US$93.6 million in free cash flow for the quarter, despite ramping up its capital expenditure for growth. That’s a strong indicator that Celestica’s business can keep reinvesting while still strengthening its balance sheet.

Long-term growth plans make Celestica stock even more attractive

Interestingly, Celestica’s solid first-quarter results encouraged it to raise its 2025 full-year outlook. The company now expects US$10.9 billion in revenue and US$5 per share in adjusted earnings. It’s seeing stronger demand from its top hyperscaler and AI customers, including continued momentum in its 800G networking and next-gen compute platforms.

Celestica is also benefiting from long-term trends in AI, cloud infrastructure, aerospace modernization, and automation in industrial markets. And with its focused execution and deep customer ties, the company could keep riding those trends in the years ahead. Given these positive factors, Celestica stock could continue to be one of the TSX’s most exciting growth stories for years.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Celestica. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Investor reading the newspaper
Tech Stocks

3 Technology Sector Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Investing in Constellation Software stock, Descartes Systems, and another high-flying TSX tech stock could make you richer and happier

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Tech Stocks

Shopify, Lightspeed, and WELL Health: Are They Good Buys Today?

| Sneha Nahata

While broader markets have rallied, Shopify, Lightspeed, and WELL Health stocks haven't followed suit, showing weaker performance.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there are two Canadian stocks worth the investment, it has to be these two offering up decades of growth.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Way to Invest $7,000 in Your TFSA This Year

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in small-cap TSX stocks such as DTOL should help TFSA holders deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Have $1,000 to invest for growth? These three Canadian stocks could still have a long runway to grow sales and…

Read more »

match strikes and starts a flame
Tech Stocks

2 Explosive Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

| Jitendra Parashar

As the TSX rallies, these two explosive stocks are showing no signs of slowing down, backed by solid fundamentals and…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

The $28,000 TFSA Strategy That Balances Growth and Security

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $28,000 TFSA strategy must have stock holdings that balance growth and security.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Buy for a Decade or More of Growth

| Robin Brown

The recent market correction has created opportunities to buy high-quality TSX stocks at attractive valuations. Here are three to look…

Read more »