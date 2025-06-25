How to Turn $35,000 Into a Million-Dollar Retirement Fund Over Time

You don’t need to be rich or take big risks to retire wealthy – having the right stocks and a bit of patience could go a long way.

If you’re still in your 30s or 40s, turning a $35,000 investment into a million-dollar retirement fund might sound too ambitious — but it’s much more achievable than most people think. With time on your side, the power of compounding can do the heavy lifting. To achieve this goal, you don’t need to chase risky trends or try to time the market. Instead, the smartest approach could be to stay invested in fundamentally strong growth-oriented businesses with solid long-term upside potential.

In this article, I’ll highlight two such top TSX-listed growth stocks that you can buy today with $35,000 and hold with confidence as you work toward a million-dollar retirement goal.

Brookfield Asset Management stock

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) could be a great addition for anyone aiming to grow a retirement portfolio in the long run. This New York-headquartered company runs a massive global investment platform with over US$1 trillion in assets under management. What makes Brookfield attractive for long-term investors is its sharp focus on essential real assets and services, including infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, and private equity.

Even with some market volatility in recent months, Brookfield stock has delivered an impressive 46% gain over the past year. As a result, it currently trades at $76.47 per share with a market cap of about $125.1 billion and offers a quarterly dividend with a solid 3.1% annualized yield.

In the latest quarter ended in March 2025, Brookfield posted a solid 26% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its fee-related earnings to US$698 million. During the quarter, it also raised US$25 billion in new capital and is sitting on nearly US$120 billion in cash to deploy in future deals.

The growing strength of its recurring earnings and continued investment in high-demand sectors like energy transition and private credit show why Brookfield could help turn patient investing into some eye-popping long-term wealth.

Waste Connections stock

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) could also be a solid long-term pick for growing your retirement fund over the years. The company mainly runs an integrated solid waste services business that handles everything from residential garbage collection to commercial recycling and non-hazardous oilfield waste disposal across North America.

After surging by 444% over the last decade, WCN stock currently trades at $258.17 per share with a market cap of about $66.7 billion.

In the first quarter of 2025, Waste Connections grew its revenue to US$2.2 billion, reflecting a 7.5% YoY increase. Similarly, its adjusted earnings rose to US$1.13 per share, while its profitability also improved.

So far this year, Waste Connections has acquired US$125 million in annualized revenue and continues to focus on more quality acquisition opportunities to accelerate its growth. Such growth-oriented moves could help the company accelerate financial growth and yield solid returns in the long run.

Foolish takeaway

While turning your hard-earned savings into a larger retirement fund may sound bold, it could be more realistic than you think if you stay patient and stick with quality stocks. The power of compounding over time can work wonders.

But while buying strong stocks like Brookfield and Waste Connections is a good start, it’s also smart not to put all your eggs in just one or two baskets. That’s why you may want to diversify across several solid growth stocks to lower your risks and build long-term wealth for retirement.