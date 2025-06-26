Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

3 TSX Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

Here’s why investing in top TSX stocks such as CNR, ATD, and BAM can help you accelerate your retirement plans by a few years.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Two seniors float in a pool.

Source: Getty Images

Historically, equity markets have enabled long-term investors to generate outsized gains over time and consistently beat inflation. However, it’s crucial to identify a portfolio of quality companies poised to grow revenue and earnings at a steady pace, which should translate to market-beating returns over the upcoming decade.

In this article, I have identified three top TSX stocks to help you retire rich.

Canadian National Railway stock

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) reported robust Q1 results, with 8% earnings growth and a 20-basis-point operating ratio improvement, demonstrating operational resilience despite economic headwinds. The railroad giant maintains full-year earnings per share (EPS) growth guidance of 10-15% while tightly managing costs and resources to enhance margins.

CN’s strategic positioning across all three North American coasts provides unique competitive advantages, as it expects the Prince Rupert gateway to be a key growth catalyst through diversified commodity handling and expanded intermodal capacity.

Recent labour agreements in Canada and the U.S., featuring 3% annual wage increases, ensure operational stability while supporting long-term growth initiatives. Canadian Railway’s economies of scale are expected to result in efficiency improvements as management maintains disciplined resource allocation.

CN anticipates volume and margin acceleration in the second half of 2025, driven by company-specific initiatives and investments in the Prince Rupert gateway.

The railway’s extensive network, operational excellence, and strategic coastal positioning create sustainable competitive moats while delivering consistent shareholder value through measured capital deployment and margin expansion.

Brookfield Asset Management stock

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is an alternative asset manager. Valued at a market cap of $34 billion, BAM manages more than US$1 trillion in total assets.

In Q1, BAM’s fee-related earnings surged 26% year over year to a record US$698 million. The global alternative asset manager, overseeing US$550 billion in fee-bearing capital, capitalized on market volatility by deploying US$16 billion into new opportunities while monetizing US$22 billion in assets.

It raised US$25 billion in fresh capital during the quarter, including US$7.1 billion for its flagship real estate strategy and US$1.5 billion for its global transition fund. Brookfield’s diversified approach across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, and private equity positions it well to navigate uncertain market conditions.

With US$1.4 billion in available liquidity and access to over US$4 billion in additional debt capacity, Brookfield maintains financial flexibility to pursue growth initiatives and capitalize on market dislocations when competitors retreat.

ATD stock

The final blue-chip TSX stock on the list is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), a company that operates convenience stores and fuel service stations.

Alimentation Couche-Tard posted solid third-quarter results with adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) climbing 11.3% year over year, driven by higher road transportation fuel margins and organic growth in convenience operations.

The convenience store and fuel station operator overcame softness in fuel demand by focusing strategically on food programs and customer loyalty initiatives.

ATD expanded its meal deal promotions to Canada while seeing strong growth in its U.S. Inner Circle loyalty program, demonstrating effective value positioning amid consumer spending pressures. Couche-Tard continues to pursue cost discipline through technology investments and commissary network expansion, supporting food and merchandise operations.

The potential acquisition of Seven & I Holdings represents a transformative opportunity to accelerate the global growth of the 7-Eleven brand. With same-store sales gains across Canada and Europe, Couche-Tard’s economies of scale and counter-positioning strategy position it well for continued market share expansion.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A $14,000 TFSA Strategy for Both Growth and Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors could consider owning TSX dividend-growth stocks such as BDT and ENGH in June 2025.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: How to Invest Your Money With Confidence

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can pick the best stocks and invest with confidence, whether you're a new investor or have years…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

The $7,000 TFSA Method That Focuses on Stability and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We all want portfolios that grow over time, and this stock does just that.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 Risky Bet to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's exactly how to set up a portfolio that lasts for life, with no sleepless nights ever again.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? Buy and Hold These 3 Canadian Stocks for the Years Ahead

| Robin Brown

Do you want passive income that could last a lifetime? These three Canadian stocks could provide a steady mix of…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian National Railway Stock a Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR stock has been one of the best options for decades, and that remains true today.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These two stocks have reliable operations and generate substantial cash flow, making them two of the best dividend stocks to…

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Up to 9%

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as MCAN and First National offer you a tasty yield in 2025.

Read more »