How to Allocate $50,000 Across Different Market Sectors

Have money to invest but don’t know where to start? Here are the perfect options.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities.
If you’re ready to invest $50,000 and want to build a portfolio across different sectors of the TSX, spreading your capital among a few strong names can make all the difference. With today’s uncertain economy, Canadians are looking for dependable stocks that offer growth, income, and stability. That’s why this portfolio includes a mix of finance, energy, transportation, tech, utilities, and real estate. The goal is to balance your risk and reward while holding Canadian companies that continue to deliver. So let’s look at stocks that offer just that.

Power

Let’s start with Power Corporation of Canada, (TSX:POW), a cornerstone in the Canadian financial sector. It owns and operates insurance, wealth, and asset management businesses under names like Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial. In its most recent earnings report, Power reported revenue of $9.4 billion for the first quarter of 2025, a 4.4% increase year over year. Net earnings came in at $556 million. At the time of writing, the Canadian stock trades at around $53.50 and offers a healthy dividend yield of about 4.6%. For an investor looking for steady income and long-term compound growth, Power is a reliable pick.

Next up is Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU). It’s one of the largest natural gas producers in Canada and continues to benefit from global demand and tight supply. For Q1 2025, Tourmaline posted revenue of $1.3 billion and net income of $259 million. It also declared a base dividend and paid out special dividends earlier this year. At a share price of around $69, the Canadian stock offers a dividend yield near 3%, excluding specials. The energy sector remains volatile, but Tourmaline is well-capitalized, lean, and focused on shareholder returns.

Finally, for a defensive utility stock, Emera (TSX:EMA), is a strong addition. The Canadian stock serves 2.5 million customers across North America and owns regulated power and gas utilities. In its most recent earnings, Emera reported $2 billion in revenue and $344 million in net income. Its dividend yield is over 4.8% and it has a long history of annual dividend increases. Trading around $61, Emera is a solid anchor in any diversified portfolio.

Logistics

From energy to air transport, Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is the country’s premier overnight cargo airline. While consumer spending may be slowing, demand for express delivery remains high. In Q1 2025, the Canadian stock brought in $231 million in revenue and reported net income of $17.4 million. Cargojet is investing in its aircraft and technology to remain efficient and competitive. Shares trade at around $93, and while its dividend yield is modest at 1.5%, the Canadian stock provides exposure to e-commerce logistics and infrastructure.

For tech, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) provides supply chain management software to large corporations across the globe. It’s a high-growth company with strong fundamentals. In its latest quarter, Kinaxis reported revenue of $135 million, up 12% from the same period last year. Adjusted earnings came in at $18 million. KXS stock doesn’t pay a dividend, but it does have one of the strongest balance sheets in Canadian tech. At around $200 per share, it’s a higher-priced stock, but one with solid recurring revenue and global expansion potential.

Now to real estate. Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) owns over 700 properties across Canada, many anchored by grocery stores and other essential services. This keeps cash flow stable even during tough times. In Q1 2025, Choice reported $332 million in revenue and funds from operations of $179 million. At a share price around $14.75, CHP.UN provides a dividend yield near 5.3%, which is attractive for passive income investors.

Bottom line

Splitting your $50,000 equally among these six stocks means investing about $8,333 in each one. You’d own pieces of Canada’s top names in finance, energy, transport, tech, real estate, and utilities. That kind of balance is key when interest rates are high, inflation is sticky, and consumers are cutting back.

This strategy aims to deliver a blend of capital appreciation and consistent income. Add to that the long-term growth potential and the result is a well-rounded, future-ready portfolio. That’s a smart way to put $50,000 to work on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Emera, Kinaxis, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

