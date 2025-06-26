Member Login
The $7,000 TFSA Method That Focuses on Stability and Growth

We all want portfolios that grow over time, and this stock does just that.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Start line on the highway

Source: Getty Images

When you’ve got $7,000 ready to go into your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it’s tempting to chase the next big winner. But building long-term wealth often comes down to choosing companies that combine stability with growth. That’s where TFI International (TSX:TFII) fits perfectly. With operations across North America, it has become one of the top names in trucking and logistics, offering consistency through economic ups and downs. If you’re looking for a TFSA strategy that’s steady yet growth-oriented, this could be the method for you.

About TFII

TFI International is a Montreal-based company that handles everything from truckload shipping to courier services. It’s diversified across segments like package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. That balance is what helps it weather slowdowns in one part of the business while picking up gains elsewhere. And because transportation is essential to both consumers and industries, it holds a core place in the broader economy.

The company recently posted its first quarter results for 2025, and while there were some cost pressures, the core of the business remains solid. Revenue came in at $2 billion, up from $1.7 billion in the previous quarter. Net income reached $56 million, and earnings per share landed at $0.68. That’s down from $1.02 the year before, mostly due to higher labour and fuel costs. But even with those headwinds, TFI still turned a profit. That kind of resilience is exactly what a long-term TFSA investor wants to see.

Rewarding investors

Right now, the stock trades around $121 per share. It has a market cap over $10.2 billion, and while it isn’t a flashy name, it’s dependable. It pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share, offering a modest yield of 2.1%. But more importantly, the Canadian stock often returns value to shareholders through buybacks, and it has been known to grow the business through strategic acquisitions. That blend of returning capital and expanding smartly is what helps it keep pushing forward, even when the economy slows.

So how does this work as a TFSA strategy? Imagine allocating the full $7,000 into TFI stock. You’re buying into a business that isn’t trying to do anything wild. It’s not banking on an unproven product or an emerging trend. It simply provides a service that’s always in demand, then runs it efficiently. Over time, if earnings continue to grow, that should reflect in the stock price. And because this is within a TFSA, any capital gains or dividends you earn stay tax-free.

Considerations

What also stands out is the flexibility this gives you. If the economy heats up, demand for transportation will rise, and so will TFI’s earnings. If things cool off, its diversified operations help cushion the impact. Plus, as supply chains become more regional, TFI’s North American footprint could give it an edge in future logistics demand. It’s not recession-proof, but it’s robust.

This is the kind of Canadian stock that doesn’t require daily monitoring. You can check in each quarter, read the earnings release, and make small decisions if needed. Over time, you’re aiming to let it grow without needing to shuffle your portfolio constantly.

Bottom line

For Canadians who want to sleep easy while still building long-term value, a TFSA method that focuses on one high-quality stock like TFI International makes a lot of sense. It offers enough growth to be exciting, enough consistency to be reassuring, and enough income to reward your patience. In a market full of noise, sometimes the quiet performers are the ones that build real wealth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

