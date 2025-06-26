Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

Want to reach retirement sooner as opposed to later? Here are some stocks to get you there.

If someone asked how to build $1 million for retirement, the answer probably wouldn’t involve lottery tickets or meme stocks. It would start with time, patience, and strong companies that quietly grow year after year. In Canada, a few names stand out for their consistency, resilience, and long-term upside. So today, let’s look at three Canadian stocks operating in very different sectors but sharing one important trait: compound wealth.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is a supply chain software company headquartered in Ottawa. It isn’t a household name like some of the big banks or telecoms, but it plays a key role behind the scenes. It helps large businesses plan, track, and optimize global supply chains, something that became incredibly important after the chaos of recent years.

In its most recent earnings report for Q1 2025, Kinaxis reported revenue of US$132.8 million, up 11% year over year. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue climbed 16%. Net income jumped from US$0.21 to US$0.55 per share. That’s a 161% gain. The Canadian stock’s year-to-date return is about 15%, and it’s up over 33% in the last year. With more companies embracing digital tools to manage supply chains, Kinaxis could continue to expand steadily.

Couche-Tard

If Kinaxis is a bet on the future, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a model of present-day scale. Best known for its Circle K convenience stores, Couche-Tard is a global giant in fuel and retail. It owns and operates thousands of locations around the world and is expanding across Europe and North America.

In its latest quarterly results, Couche-Tard posted revenue of $25 billion and earnings of $1.13 per share, slightly ahead of estimates. While fuel volumes were steady, merchandise sales continued to rise. The Canadian stock is down about 11% so far in 2025 but has more than doubled in the last five years. Its long-term strategy of acquisitions and efficiency keeps paying off. For retirement-focused investors, it offers steady performance with global diversification baked in.

Metro

Metro (TSX:MRU) rounds out the list with its reliable grocery and pharmacy business. It owns Metro, Super C, and Jean Coutu, among others, and serves millions of Canadians every week. That makes it an essential business in every sense of the word.

In its second-quarter 2025 results, Metro posted revenue of $5.1 billion, beating analyst expectations. Net income hit nearly $1 billion, with earnings of $1.02 per share. The Canadian stock is up about 16% this year and about 42% in the past year. What makes Metro compelling is its ability to keep growing slowly and steadily. It won’t knock the lights out, but it delivers dependable gains and remains resilient even during downturns.

Bottom line

What ties these companies together is not just performance, but durability. Kinaxis is poised to ride the digital shift in enterprise operations. Couche-Tard has mastered the art of growing across borders without overextending. And Metro has shown that boring businesses can be beautiful, especially when they produce strong free cash flow and protect margins.

Building a retirement portfolio doesn’t require betting big on what’s hot. It’s about choosing strong, proven businesses that can thrive across market cycles. Kinaxis, Couche-Tard, and Metro each bring something unique to the table. Together, these offer a smart, diversified path toward financial freedom. Even when that freedom comes with a $1 million price tag.