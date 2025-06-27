The Ultimate Essential Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

If you don’t have too much cash on hand, don’t worry! Here’s a stock to get you started.

When you only have $300 to invest, every dollar needs to count. It’s not about chasing the next big thing or trying to time the market perfectly. It’s about choosing a Canadian stock with staying power, stable growth, and long-term potential. That’s where Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) comes in. It’s not a flashy tech company or a trendy name in headlines. But it might just be the smartest place to put your money right now.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is one of the largest solid waste services companies in North America. It operates in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across the United States and Canada. This isn’t a company that thrives on hype. It grows by handling something we all create: waste. And whether the economy is booming or slowing down, garbage still needs to be collected. That’s what makes it so reliable.

At a current share price around $256, your $300 can grab you just one share. And once you’re in, you’re invested in a business that delivers recurring revenue, steady cash flow, and a long history of disciplined growth.

Recent performance

In its most recent quarterly results for the period ending Mar. 31, 2025, Waste Connections reported revenue of $3.21 billion, up from $2.05 billion the year before. Net income was $346 million, reversing a prior loss from the same period in 2024. That’s a sign the Canadian stock is both growing and recovering from inflationary pressures and acquisition costs that affected margins last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter came in at $823.1 million, representing a margin of about 25.6%. That’s strong for a service-based business. And it shows Waste Connections is managing its costs well while scaling up operations. The Canadian stock operates in an industry that naturally supports pricing power, especially in exclusive contracts. That means its customers can’t just switch to another provider because one doesn’t usually exist.

Earn while you wait

The Canadian stock also pays a dividend of $1.75 per share, with a yield of 0.68% at writing. While that’s not huge, it’s consistent and growing. Waste Connections has increased its dividend each year since initiating one in 2010. That kind of track record makes it a great stock for long-term reinvestment, especially for those who like to build wealth slowly but steadily.

Its payout ratio sits at around 49%, meaning the Canadian stock still has plenty of room to grow the dividend while reinvesting in operations. In fact, Waste Connections continues to make strategic acquisitions in new regions while expanding services in its existing markets. It also raised US$500 million in senior notes this year to support future expansion while keeping its balance sheet in good shape.

Bottom line

If you’re someone just getting started, $300 might not seem like much. But put it into a business like Waste Connections, and you’re building a base. That small investment could grow over time, not just through share price appreciation but through the reinvestment of dividends. And because the Canadian stock operates in such a steady and needed industry, it’s less likely to swing wildly with market trends.

In short, Waste Connections is the kind of stock that rewards patience. It’s a great way to get into the market without taking on too much risk. And with $300, you can begin building an investment that keeps working for you every day, quietly, consistently, and without the drama. That’s why it might just be the ultimate stock to buy right now.