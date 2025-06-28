Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Pembina Pipeline While it’s Below $60?

Should You Buy Pembina Pipeline While it’s Below $60?

Let’s dive into whether Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is worth adding as a long-term hold in this current market environment.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system

Source: Getty Images

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is among the top pipeline stocks I don’t think gets enough love. There are reasons for this, with other prominent players in the energy infrastructure space generally taking up significant mind share for investors, and for good reason.

That said, I think Pembina is an intriguing stock trading around 15% below the company’s all-time high of roughly $60 per share. Let’s dive into what to make of this stock at current levels and whether Pembina is worth adding as a long-term hold right now.

What do the fundamentals say?

Pembina is among the leading Canada-based pipeline companies providing extensive exposure to the energy sector in a much less volatile fashion than many energy producers. With a robust and integrated network of pipelines, export terminals and processing facilities, Pembina stands as a top option in this space for investors seeking defensive exposure in this market.

That said, the company’s fundamentals really stand out to me as a key reason why this is a stock that ought to be considered. In the company’s first quarter, Pembina reported strong revenue and earnings growth, with top-line revenue rising a whopping 58%. The pipeline giant’s earnings per share rose nearly 10% on this report, as Pembina’s profitability and efficiency initiatives also flowed through to the bottom line.

Yes, I would like to see more bottom-line growth from Pembina over time. But with this earnings surge, the company’s dividend yield of 5.6% looks much more stable, and should position long-term investors well for whatever environment is ahead.

The verdict

Of course, I’m always on the lookout for stocks that have been unfairly beaten up. I don’t think that’s the case with Pembina at this juncture, considering the stock is pretty close to trading near its all-time high.

That said, at this discount to Pembina’s previous high, I can certainly see a strong case for why investors may want to consider this energy infrastructure play. In my books, Pembina is a top pipeline operator worth considering for those looking for more defensive dividend stocks in this environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Energy Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Discounted Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks trade at reasonable prices and have delivered steady dividend growth for decades.

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

Non-Oil Energy Investments Are on the Rise: Here Are 3 to Consider

| Demetris Afxentiou

There’s a growing opportunity for investors to invest in non-oil energy investments. Here’s a look at three viable options for…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor rallied in recent weeks. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Why Crude’s Volatile Ride Makes TSX Oil Stocks Clear Buys

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) is a reliable energy supplier.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two growth stocks are both unbelievably cheap and have significant long-term potential, making them some of the best to…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge While it’s Below $62?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 30% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

sources of renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock a Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable might be down in share price right now, but don't let that keep you from investing.

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Cameco Stock While it’s Below $100?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock continues to climb higher and higher, but don't keep that from investing.

Read more »