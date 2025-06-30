If you want to get rich, focus on steady and sustainable growth for the long term. Some tech stocks can help you beat the market.

3 Stocks That Can Help You to Get Richer in 5 Years

If you want to be rich, you have to think like rich people and give your money time to grow. Rich people don’t pay compounding interest, but earn it. They know the ups and downs of a business. As long as the core business strategy is intact and the management makes the right decisions and takes calculated risks, growth will come. Focusing on the big picture and using short-term hurdles as buying opportunities, rich people buy the dip and sell the right rally.

Three stocks to help you get richer

Here are three stocks that are set for strong growth in the next five years.

Descartes Systems

Tariff uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and the growing need to diversify supply are reshaping the global supply chain. For instance, American companies have been shifting their base away from China, the sanctions on Russia opened up a new market for North American gas exports, and Trump tariffs have made customs complicated.

One company facilitating these changes is Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG). Unlike Kinaxis, which helps management plan changes to the supply chain, Descartes helps companies execute the changes efficiently. From trade intelligence to complying with customs, tracking trucks, and inventory management, the Descartes platform helps with execution. Companies can use the services for a single assignment or end-to-end logistics and supply chain. Thus, its performance is not capped by annual recurring revenue.

The management has resorted to cost-cutting to adjust to any slowdown in trading activity amid tariff uncertainty. This cost-cutting is an attempt to sustain profit margins in a slow revenue environment. The DSG stock price fell 10%, creating a buying opportunity.

When trading activity resumes or a structural shift in the supply chain takes shape, Descartes could benefit from strong demand. Until then, it is preparing its platform to tackle the change through strategic acquisitions.

AMD stock

Until last year, analysts downgraded this stock for its late entry into artificial intelligence (AI). However, investors who have been following the stock know that Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) delays are not denials. Instead of rushing to build an AI graphics processing unit (GPU) to rival Nvidia, AMD stuck to its product roadmap and launched the AMD Instinct MI350 Series for hyperscalers. It even previewed its next-gen “Helios” AI rack infrastructure.

The new launches have got analysts and investors excited. Companies like Dell, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, and Supermicro are integrating MI350 Series solutions into their platforms. AMD is working with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to develop its next-generation products integrating MI400 GPUs. The success of this product could drive the stock up by triple digits as new products accelerate demand and boost revenue and earnings. The company will also benefit from the PC replacement cycle.

AMD stock is a buy even now as the AI growth rally has just begun, with a 23% rally since the launch on June 12.

Topicus.com

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) stock surged when other tech stocks fell between December 2024 and April 2025. It is falling when other tech stocks are rising. Behind its contrasting stock price momentum is its nature of business.

Topicus.com acquires mission-critical software companies operating in specific verticals. As the acquirer, a dip in tech stocks gives Topicus.com an opportunity to acquire companies at a good value. The company is focused on the European market and is growing its cash flows through strong double-digit growth through acquisitions.

The recent dip of 7.4% in its stock price presents a buying opportunity, as acquisition-driven growth could drive the stock up in the second half.