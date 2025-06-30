Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks are ideal for earning a stable and reliable passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

Having a secondary income is beneficial, as it provides financial security, helps you achieve your financial goals more quickly, and offers protection during challenging circumstances. In this low interest rate environment, investors can look to invest in quality monthly-paying stocks that offer higher yields to earn a stable and reliable secondary or passive income. Against this backdrop, let’s look at three top monthly-paying dividend stocks that are ideal for income-seeking investors.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

REITs (real estate investment trusts) are an ideal means to earn passive income, as these companies must dispense 90% of their taxable income to their shareholders. Therefore, I have chosen SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN), which owns and operates 196 strategically located properties across Canada, as my first pick. It also has a solid tenant base, with 95% of its tenants having a national or regional presence, while 60% of its tenants offer essential services. Additionally, the company earns more than 45% of its rental income from just 10 tenants.

Therefore, the company enjoys a healthy occupancy rate, thereby generating solid cash flows that enable it to pay dividends at a higher rate. Its monthly dividend payout of $0.1542 per share translates into an attractive forward dividend yield of 7.27% as of the June 24th closing price.

Moreover, SmartCentres has the permission to develop 59.1 million square feet of mixed-use properties, with one million square feet of properties under construction. Considering its expanding asset portfolio, solid customer base, healthy occupancy rates, and growing operating income on these properties, I expect SmartCentres to continue rewarding its shareholders with a healthy dividend yield.

Sienna Senior Living

My second pick is Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), which owns and operates seniors’ residences across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. The company has been expanding its assets through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Since 2013, the company has acquired around $2 billion of assets. Meanwhile, Statistics Canada predicts that the population of people aged 85 and above, which was 0.86 million in 2021, could reach 1.65 million by 2036. Therefore, the demand for seniors’ services could rise in the coming years, thereby expanding the addressable market for Sienna.

Amid rising demand, Sienna continues to expand its asset base by acquiring Hazeldean Gardens Retirement Residence, a 172-suite retirement residence, for $85.25 million last week. With this acquisition, the company has completed approximately $340 million worth of acquisitions this year and expects to remain active in the market to expand its business further. Its financial position also appears healthy, with liquidity of $445 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Considering all these factors, I believe Sienna, which currently offers a healthy dividend yield of 5.05%, can continue to pay its dividends at a healthy rate.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA), which operates 697 Pizza Pizza and 100 Pizza 73 brand restaurants, is my final pick. Adopting an asset-light business model, the company operates most of its restaurants through franchisees. It collects royalties from its franchisees based on their sales, thereby shielding its financials from the effects of rising commodity prices and wage inflation. Meanwhile, in the company’s recently reported first-quarter earnings, it posted positive same-store sales growth, driven by increases in both traffic and average check size. The company’s management attributes its positive same-store sales growth to new menu launches, value offerings, and creative brand messaging.

Moreover, PZA expects to increase its traditional restaurant count by 2-3% this year while continuing with its restaurant renovation program. These growth initiatives could drive its royalty income, thereby allowing it to pay dividends at a healthier rate. PZA currently pays a monthly dividend payout of $0.0775 per share, with its forward dividend yield at 6.22%. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

A $28,000 TFSA-Building Strategy for Long-Term Wealth

| Andrew Button

With the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC), you can build long-term wealth.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

The Best Way to Deploy $7,000 in Your TFSA This Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top-performing stocks are profitable options for TFSA investors who have yet to deploy their 2025 annual contribution limit.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Why Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution Could Be Your Best Financial Move

| Robin Brown

Building a TFSA is one of the best financial decisions you can make. Here are two approachable stocks that could…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

4 Unstoppable Utility Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great, but these three in the energy sector are some of the top choices for the long…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

A $25,000 Portfolio Strategy for the Next 5 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can build a $25,000 investment portfolio through a tax-advantaged account to achieve stable, long-term returns

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Building a $40,000 Portfolio That Can Weather Economic Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop messing around and look for stability with these four top stock choices.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Blue Chips and High Yields? Yes, Please.

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend payments, and high yields, these two blue-chip companies are ideal buys for investors…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

This Beaten-Down TSX Stock Yields 5.3%, and Here’s Why I’d Double Down on It Today

| Jitendra Parashar

When good companies hit a rough patch, long-term investors get a second chance – and this might be one of…

Read more »