Building a $40,000 Portfolio That Can Weather Economic Downturns

Building a $40,000 Portfolio That Can Weather Economic Downturns

Stop messing around and look for stability with these four top stock choices.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
When the economy starts flashing warning signs, building a resilient portfolio becomes top priority. Many investors begin searching for Canadian stocks that can hold up during rough times while still offering growth and income. A balanced mix across utilities, retail, banking, and real estate can offer that kind of strength. With $40,000 to work with, four TSX-listed stocks stand out as strong picks to weather an economic downturn. Let’s get into each.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a classic defensive stock. It’s one of the largest utility companies in North America, with operations in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. The utility provides electricity and gas to millions of customers, most of whom can’t just stop paying their bills when the economy slows down.

In its first-quarter 2025 earnings report, Fortis posted net earnings of $499 million, up from $459 million a year earlier. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.00, matching expectations. The Canadian stock also reaffirmed its five-year $25 billion capital plan and its goal to increase dividends by 4 to 6% annually through 2029. Fortis has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years, making it a reliable income source.

Metro

Next is Metro (TSX:MRU), one of Canada’s top grocery and pharmacy chains. Metro runs stores like Metro, Super C, and Jean Coutu, giving it exposure to both food and drug retail. These are needs-based purchases, which tend to hold steady even when consumers cut back elsewhere.

In its latest earnings report, Metro reported sales of $4.9 billion for the second quarter of 2025, up 5.5% from the previous year. EPS were $1.02, slightly ahead of analyst expectations. The Canadian stock has also been expanding its private-label offerings and pharmacy services, helping drive margin growth. While Metro doesn’t offer a high dividend, it provides consistent earnings and steady growth.

BMO

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) brings stability and a long history of dividend payments. It’s one of the Big Five banks and offers a wide range of services, from retail banking to wealth management and capital markets. Canadian banks tend to be well-regulated and conservative, which helps during downturns.

In the second quarter of 2025, BMO reported net income of $1.9 billion, or $2.50 per share. Its dividend yield is around 4.4%, and the payout ratio remains sustainable. With a strong capital base and diversified operations, BMO is built to handle economic ups and downs.

Granite

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) rounds out the group with exposure to industrial real estate. It owns and operates logistics, distribution, and e-commerce facilities in Canada, the U.S., and Europe. In its first-quarter 2025 results, Granite reported revenue of $154 million and net income of $92 million, with funds from operations at $1.14 per unit.

Its occupancy rate remained above 98%, and management continues to pursue expansion in key logistics corridors. Granite’s distribution provides steady income as well. Industrial real estate has shown resilience during past downturns as demand for warehouses and logistics centres remains strong.

Bottom line

Putting $40,000 into these four names creates a portfolio that balances income, growth, and defensiveness. You get regular dividend payments from Fortis, BMO, and Granite. You get steady earnings and potential capital appreciation from Metro. Together, these span different sectors of the economy, helping reduce risk. And together, a $40,000 investment could bring in $1,459.86 in dividends each year!

COMPANYRECENT PRICESHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
FTS$65.25153$2.46$376.38Quarterly$9,979.25
MRU$104.9495$1.48$140.60Quarterly$9,969.30
BMO.TO (BMO)$144.8569$6.52$449.88Quarterly$9,985.65
GRT.UN$68.76145$3.40$493.00Monthly$9,976.20
Total$1,459.86CA $39,910.40

This portfolio won’t eliminate market volatility, but it can help soften the blow. Each company has shown the ability to perform through different economic cycles. The earnings are backed by reliable revenue streams, and dividends are supported by solid fundamentals. That makes it a winning combination of solid Canadian stocks to hold for life.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

