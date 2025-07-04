Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks Built to Survive Any Global Shock

3 TSX Stocks Built to Survive Any Global Shock

The world has been shaken up these last few months and really years! So, here’s how to protect your portfolio.

Published
| More on:
Map of Canada with city lights illuminated

Source: Getty Images

When markets get rattled by global shocks, it’s easy to panic. Whether it’s inflation, geopolitical tensions, or recession worries, uncertainty tends to shake confidence. But in the midst of the noise, some companies have proven they can hold steady through the storm.

These are the businesses that keep the lights on, feed families, and keep money flowing. On the TSX, these three stocks are built to survive any global disruption.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is about as stable as it gets. This utility company operates across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, delivering electricity and natural gas to millions. It isn’t flashy, but its business model is built on long-term contracts and regulated rates.

In its most recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, Fortis reported net earnings of $499 million, up from $437 million a year earlier. Revenue climbed to $3.34 billion, thanks to rate base growth and stable demand.

What makes Fortis especially appealing during turbulent times is its dividend. The TSX stock offers a yield of around 3.9% at a recent price of $64. It’s also increased its dividend every year for the past five decades. When the rest of the market is in flux, that kind of consistency is gold.

Loblaw

Then there’s Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), Canada’s largest food and pharmacy retailer. It owns Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, and Shoppers Drug Mart, giving it a strong presence in nearly every neighbourhood. During economic uncertainty, people still need groceries and medications. That makes Loblaw’s business model highly defensive.

In its latest earnings report, Loblaw brought in revenue of $14.13 billion and posted net earnings of $459 million, or $1.47 per share. It beat analyst expectations and continues to grow its pharmacy and digital operations.

The TSX stock trades at about $224 and offers a modest dividend of around 1%, with annual payouts of $2.26 per share. While not a high-yield play, Loblaw offers stability and modest income, supported by steady cash flow and an essential product lineup.

RBC

Finally, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) rounds out this trio. As one of the largest banks in the country, it plays a central role in the financial system. RBC handles everything from mortgages to wealth management to investment banking.

In the second quarter of 2025, Royal Bank reported adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share, up slightly from $2.59 a year earlier. Revenue came in at $13.55 billion, supported by strong performance in its capital markets division and steady growth in personal banking.

At a current price near $177, the TSX stock offers a dividend yield of around 3.5%. The TSX stock also launched a $35 million share-buyback program, signalling confidence in its future earnings. With a strong balance sheet and a history of navigating financial crises, Royal Bank stands tall when others stumble.

Bottom line

Together, Fortis, Loblaw, and Royal Bank offer a blend of regulated income, essential services, and financial strength. If you’re looking for TSX stocks that can help you sleep at night during global disruptions, this mix has you covered. Fortis provides consistent income from utilities, Loblaw offers defensive retail exposure, and Royal Bank brings dependable dividends and access to a broad economic base.

None of these stocks relies on high-risk growth strategies. These focus on what they do well: delivering electricity, feeding Canadians, and managing money. That’s what makes them such powerful tools in uncertain times. You won’t double your money overnight, but you will own parts of companies that generate steady returns through almost anything. From wars to interest rate hikes to pandemic recovery, these three have managed to adapt, grow, and keep rewarding shareholders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

