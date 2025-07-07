Member Login
Home » Investing » This 7.1% Monthly Payer Could Save Any TFSA During Market Chaos

This 7.1% Monthly Payer Could Save Any TFSA During Market Chaos

With markets acting out of control, this dividend stock is in a prime position.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
The Canadian market can feel chaotic these days. Inflation is easing but is still high, interest rates are falling, but not fast enough, and recession fears continue to linger. Add in new Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) rule updates for the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), and it’s no wonder many investors feel like they’re tiptoeing through a minefield. In uncertain times like these, a reliable monthly income stream inside a TFSA can bring welcome peace of mind. With the right investment, you can ride out volatility while collecting regular, tax-free payouts. And thanks to new CRA guidelines, that income is even easier to manage.

First, the updates

Under the updated CRA rules, any investment income earned inside a TFSA, whether from capital gains, dividends, or distributions, does not affect your contribution room. That’s not new. What’s newly clarified is that frequent payments, such as monthly real estate investment trust (REIT) distributions, do not trigger any negative tax consequences or adjustments to your TFSA limit. You’re free to enjoy consistent, tax-free cash flow without the worry that you’ll accidentally over-contribute the following year.

This is a big deal for passive income investors. Many monthly dividend stocks or real estate investment trusts, known as REITs, have long been favoured for their steady returns. But the tax treatment of their payments could feel unclear. Now, with reassurance from the CRA, monthly income stocks are an even more attractive fit for a TFSA. The challenge now becomes choosing the right one, one that won’t just deliver a few months of gains but can stand up to market turbulence over the long term.

NorthWest REIT

That’s where NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) comes in. This REIT focuses on healthcare-related properties. It owns and manages medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals across Canada, Europe, Australia, and Brazil. These types of properties tend to be more stable than retail or office real estate. People continue to need medical services, even during economic downturns. That makes NorthWest’s portfolio more defensive and reliable than many of its peers.

As of writing, NorthWest pays a monthly distribution of $0.03 per unit, which works out to $0.36 annually. With the stock trading at around $5.00, that translates to a yield of roughly 7.1%. That’s a very generous income stream, especially for investors who want to get paid consistently without worrying about taxes or big market swings. And since the distributions are monthly, the effect of compounding can add up more quickly if you reinvest the income within your TFSA.

The most recent earnings report, the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, showed that NorthWest brought in $115.4 million in revenue, up from $106.6 million the quarter before. Its portfolio grew to 169 income-producing properties, totalling more than 15 million square feet. While net income was slightly negative for the quarter, REITs are better assessed by their funds from operations (FFO), and on that basis, NorthWest continues to maintain adequate coverage for its payout. Its payout ratio remains high but manageable, especially given the stable tenant base of government-backed healthcare providers and long-term leases.

Bottom line

Of course, no dividend stock is risk-free. NorthWest has a fair amount of debt, which makes it sensitive to interest rate changes. But with rates expected to decline through the end of the year, its cost of borrowing could fall, boosting future profitability. Its geographic diversification also reduces the risk from any one country’s economic troubles, and its focus on essential services gives it a defensive edge. And right now, a $5,000 investment could bring in $353.52 annually or about $29.50 each month!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NWH.UN$5.09982$0.36$353.52Monthly$4,997.38

In today’s market, it’s hard to find a dividend stock that checks as many boxes as NorthWest. It offers a strong monthly yield, defensive real estate exposure, and clear tax advantages inside a TFSA. For investors worried about market chaos, it could be a smart way to collect steady income while sleeping a little easier.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

