Member Login
Home » Investing » This Top TSX Stock Could Be the Perfect Buy During a Housing Correction

This Top TSX Stock Could Be the Perfect Buy During a Housing Correction

If you want a stock you can buy and hold for decades as housing ramps up, this is the one to buy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
concept of real estate evaluation

Source: Getty Images

With housing concerns mounting, thanks to rising interest rates and mortgage pressures, a smart investor looks for protection. Aecon (TSX:ARE) could be that safety valve. It builds essential infrastructure like roads and transit, and governments tend to keep spending on these projects, even when the housing market cools. This makes it a natural portfolio hedge if housing turns down. Let’s get more into why.

Into earnings

Aecon recently reported its first-quarter (Q1) 2025 results, and the headline numbers are telling. Revenue rose to $1.06 billion, up 25% from a year earlier. That strength was driven by growing demand in nuclear, industrial, utilities, and civil work. While revenue surged, profitability lagged: the company posted an operating loss of $40.7 million, down from a $4.2 million loss in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell sharply to $3.6 million, down from $32.9 million, largely because of a negative gross profit of $28.6 million on a legacy fixed-price project. Aecon also recorded a loss per share of $0.60, compared to $0.10 a year ago .

Don’t let that scare you off. The company’s order backlog hit a record $9.7 billion, up from $6.3 billion last year. That means Aecon already has almost 10 times one quarter’s worth of work in hand. It also booked $4.1 billion in new contracts in Q1 alone, including major efforts at Pickering nuclear and the Scarborough subway extension .

What next?

You’ll notice the weak earnings from the legacy project. That’s a drag this quarter, but it appears to be a one-off. Management says the remaining fixed-price projects will be wrapped up by Q3 2025, and that profitability should improve afterward. In other words, once those projects finish, the real strength in Aecon’s pipeline should fuel more consistent profits.

Aecon also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share or $0.76 annually, for an annual yield near 3.7% at current prices. That provides steady income even while the legacy issues work their way through. Of course, this isn’t a perfect play. The drop in EBITDA shows how costly large, fixed-price projects can be. Rising material costs or labour shortages could also press margins, and any slowdown in government infrastructure spending would hit its core business. That makes it essential to watch how fast Aecon resolves its legacy project losses and how it manages future contracts.

But that risk is exactly why it can play the role of a hedge. When housing cools, governments often ramp up infrastructure to help the economy. Aecon is poised to benefit if that happens. With its backlog already secured and more projects likely, it could hold its ground, even thrive, during a broader real estate downturn.

Bottom line

Aecon won’t grab headlines like a hot growth stock. It won’t soar overnight. But it builds the backbone of Canadian infrastructure. And when home building slows, roads, transit, and utilities often don’t. That makes Aecon the kind of steady, income-generating hedge that can complement a portfolio facing housing market uncertainty.

So, if you’re looking for a play that could outlast a housing correction, Aecon has the credentials. It has the contracts, the income, and the government support. The legacy issues may weigh it down for a bit, but once resolved, it could shine again. Sometimes the best hedge isn’t about growth; it’s about resilience.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a $1,000 Monthly Income Stream With Just These 2 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you need some extra income, and don't we all, these are some of the best recommended stocks to buy…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

The Single Stock I’d Buy to Protect My TFSA During U.S. Trade Tensions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about trade tensions? Then get in on this company that will remain essential. No matter what.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

AI Is Taking Off in Canada, so Here’s the 1 Stock to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are created equal, and this Canadian super star stock is one of them.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Dividend Stocks

1 CRA-Friendly Stock Delivering Decades of Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only is this dividend stock essential, it's growing! Making it a top choice on the TSX today.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock to Buy if the CRA Tightens TFSA Rules

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one thing we all need, it's food. And that's why this dividend stock is a perfect investment.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Energy Stocks

Suncor Versus Canadian Natural Resources: The Energy Stock I’d Buy on Climbing Oil

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two powerhouse energy stocks deserve attention, so let's get into them.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Tech Stocks

Why This Tech Stock Could Be the Next Shopify

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This offshoot of Constellation Software is becoming a powerhouse all on its own.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Sky Rocket With a Rate Cut

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Having trouble sleeping at night over your investments? Then consider these two for a passive income portfolio.

Read more »