Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirees: How to Protect Your OAS and Earn Income With 1 Stock

Retirees: How to Protect Your OAS and Earn Income With 1 Stock

Retirement is a scary time, but it doesn’t have to be! Especially with a monthly payer like this one.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
shopper buys items in bulk

Source: Getty Images

Retirement should be about peace of mind. But for many Canadians, Old Age Security (OAS) comes with a catch: the clawback. Once your income crosses a certain line, those benefits start to disappear. That’s where stable, tax-efficient income becomes key. One dividend stock worth a closer look for retirees is Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CHP.UN).

About Choice

Choice Properties is Canada’s largest REIT by gross leasable area and asset value. Its portfolio includes over 700 properties, mostly made up of retail and industrial assets. What makes it stand out is the quality of its tenants. Around 57.3% of its rent comes from Loblaw, a name most Canadians know. These grocery-anchored properties tend to hold up well in downturns, making them ideal for retirees who want income with fewer surprises.

In its most recent earnings report, Choice Properties showed why it deserves attention. In the first quarter of 2025, rental revenue rose to $346.9 million, up 2.6% from the same period last year. Net operating income came in at $245.8 million. The dividend stock reported funds from operations (FFO) of $0.264 per unit, up from $0.259 last year. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which better reflects cash available for distribution, was $0.249 per unit, up from $0.239. The monthly distribution is $0.064 per unit, or $0.77 annually, giving investors a yield of just over 5% at recent prices.

A strong dividend

A 5% yield may not sound flashy, but it’s steady. And more importantly, it’s backed by tenants that tend to stick around. Loblaw has little incentive to leave properties it both rents and operates in. That stability can offer comfort for investors relying on predictable income to supplement government benefits like OAS. Right now, a $5,000 investment could bring in $261.80 annually, and about $22 every month!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CHP.UN$14.68340$0.77$261.80Monthly$4,991.20

But let’s be realistic. Even strong REITs come with risks. Rising interest rates, for example, can push up financing costs. And while Choice has kept its balance sheet in decent shape, its debt levels are something to keep an eye on. As of the end of the first quarter, the trust had $7.3 billion in adjusted debt and an adjusted debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 7 times. It does, however, have $13.1 billion in unencumbered assets and an interest coverage ratio of 3.4 times. That gives it some flexibility to weather headwinds.

More to come

One area of growth is development. Choice Properties continues to expand its mixed-use development projects, adding 97,600 square feet of new space in the last quarter alone. This includes both residential and commercial intensification. It also completed a $33.7 million acquisition in Brampton, with Loblaw again as the tenant. That’s not just growth for growth’s sake; it’s targeted, tenant-backed expansion.

Occupancy remains high, sitting at 97.7% across the portfolio. That figure alone tells a story of resilience. The trust also made some smart moves in its industrial portfolio, where demand remains strong thanks to logistics and e-commerce tenants.

Bottom line

If you’re retired or getting close and want to avoid pushing your income too high, a REIT like this can offer tax-efficient income. Because REIT distributions are often classified differently than typical dividends, these can be more favourable from a tax perspective depending on your income mix.

Choice Properties isn’t going to double overnight. But that’s not the goal. The goal is stability. It’s for retirees who want to protect their OAS, limit tax surprises, and get paid to wait. It won’t shield you from every risk, but the balance of steady tenants, strong occupancy, and modest growth makes the dividend stock a solid candidate for any retirement portfolio built on real income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Renewable Energy Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this renewable energy stock could be a strong long-term bet even if you're starting with a small investment.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

4 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are a reliable source of passive income, consistently paying and even increasing their dividends year after year.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Value Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has a well-established business, solid earnings growth potential, and a valuation that leaves room for significant upside.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

1 TFSA-Worthy Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for Life

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock seems worth picking up for your TFSA for the long-term dividend growth and decent valuation.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Why This 4.6% Dividend Stock Could Be Your Best Defence Against Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We're all looking for ways to keep our investments safe and stable, and this one is a great option.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Federal Reserve Announcement Moves Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors seeking stability amongst changing rates should certainly consider these three TSX stocks.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy as Oil Prices Rise

| Andrew Button

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is a high quality oil stock.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Is My Financial Life Insurance Policy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap and well-established Canadian dividend stock can provide a lifetime of earnings.

Read more »