Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Utility Stock That’s My Ultimate Sleep-Well-At-Night Pick

1 Canadian Utility Stock That’s My Ultimate Sleep-Well-At-Night Pick

Its defensive business and predictable earnings position it to deliver steady, long-term returns, helping you sleep well at night.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
resting in a hammock with eyes closed

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to grow your wealth through investing, the stock market remains one of the most effective paths. Yet, as any investor knows, market volatility can take a toll, not just on your portfolio but also on your peace of mind. That’s why building a well-diversified portfolio by incorporating defensive stocks can provide the kind of stability that will help you sleep well at night.

Among the most reliable defensive plays are utility stocks. These companies deliver essential services that households and businesses rely on, no matter the state of the economy. This consistent demand gives utilities a layer of resilience and translates into reliable earnings.

In addition to their stability, many utilities operate in regulated environments, which adds predictability to their earnings. Thanks to their resilient business and predictable earnings, utilities typically have a history of paying and increasing their dividends. 

All of these factors collectively make utilities top defensive stocks for stability and consistent returns.

Against this backdrop, here is a top Canadian utility stock that’s my ultimate sleep-well-at-night pick.

The ultimate Canadian utility stock

Investors seeking a top Canadian utility stock could consider Hydro One (TSX:H). It offers stability, income, and growth. Hydro One is the largest electricity transmitter and distributor in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province. Thus, it plays a critical role in the region’s power infrastructure.

Further, since Hydro One is a pure-play electric power transmission and distribution company, it steers clear of power generation, shielding it from commodity price swings. This operating structure enables it to generate steady earnings and cash flow in all market environments.

Roughly 99% of Hydro One’s operations are fully rate-regulated, providing predictable revenues. Moreover, its growth is anchored in self-funded, organic projects focused on expanding its rate base and modernizing aging infrastructure. Moreover, its small but growing unregulated segment hints at future expansion potential.

Its defensive business model and low-risk earnings have helped Hydro One to reward its shareholders with higher dividend payments. Hydro One has consistently increased its dividend since 2017 and currently offers a yield of 2.7%.

Besides stability and income, Hydro One’s stock has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% in the last five years, delivering stellar capital gains of about 121%.  

Hydro One poised to deliver worry-free returns

Hydro One is a top long-term bet poised to deliver worry-free returns. Its multi‑year capital program will help expand its rate base, enabling it to generate predictable and growing earnings. This will support its dividend payments and drive Hydro One stock higher.

As electricity demand is rising, driven by an increasing population, clean energy shift, and industrial developments, Hydro One is well-positioned to benefit. The company is investing in modernizing its transmission and distribution systems, integrating renewables, and implementing advanced technologies, which augurs well for growth.

Its robust capital investment plan is driving expansion of its regulated rate base, which is projected to reach $31.8 billion by 2027. This will translate into predictable earnings growth of 5–7% annually, supporting a 6% annual dividend increase.

Moreover, its focus on productivity savings and diversifying its supply chain will guard against cost overruns and tariff uncertainties.

Taken together, Hydro One is well-positioned for sustainable growth. As its regulatory rate base swells and productivity initiatives pay dividends, Hydro One is likely to deliver total returns.

The bottom line

With its rate-regulated operations, consistent dividend growth, and strong capital investment plan, Hydro One emerges as the ultimate utility stock. Its predictable earnings and a growing rate base position it well to deliver steady, long-term returns, helping you sleep well at night.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Dividend Stocks

Dream of Owning a Restaurant? These 2 Food Stocks Are a Far Savvier Investment

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Kitchen nightmares exist for a reason. These TSX restaurant royalties are better picks.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Income Fund Pays You $0.10 Per Share Just to Hold It

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

EIT.UN has maintained its steady distribution streak for over a decade now.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

A $25,000 Blueprint to Building a TFSA Filled With Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's how to build your TFSA with a smart combination of high-yield companies with strong fundamentals.

Read more »

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Dividend Stocks

7% Monthly Income! This Dividend Stock Is Recession-Proof

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

A cheap, defensive dividend stock that's once again ready to benefit from strong healthcare industry fundamentals.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Retirement

What’s the Best Way to Invest $30,000 for Retirement?

| Kay Ng

Investing for retirement security is a balancing act between investing for long-term growth and your needs for cash.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Strategy: Turn $7,000 Into a Monthly Cash Machine With These 3 Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Investing $7,000 into high-yield, dividend-paying stocks offering monthly payouts could turn your TFSA into a consistent source of cash.

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Holders: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Be Your Best Friend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It might be a smart time to double down on steady, income-producing assets like Northland Power Inc. (TSX:NPI).

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are renowned for their consistent dividend payment history and promising future payout potential.

Read more »