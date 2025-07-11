Member Login
This Canadian Stock Could Double Even During Market Volatility

While growth stocks ride volatility, this dependable, dividend-paying stock could double your money over time.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
When markets get rocky, it’s not unusual to see investors shift gears. The excitement of chasing growth stocks starts to fade when volatility kicks in. That’s when dependable, dividend-paying stocks start to shine. And one name that deserves a closer look right now is Emera (TSX:EMA). This Canadian utility stock could quietly double your money over time as more investors look for safety and stability.

About Emera

Emera is based in Halifax and provides electricity and natural gas across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It operates through several subsidiaries, and its largest is Tampa Electric in Florida. Utility companies like Emera tend to do well during uncertain times because they provide essential services. Whether the economy is booming or slowing down, people still pay their power bills.

Emera’s most recent earnings show why the Canadian stock is worth attention. In the first quarter of 2025, it reported net income of $583 million, up from $207 million the year before, with basic earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.28, compared to $0.76 in Q1 2024. That’s a solid increase and reflects the company’s ability to manage costs while growing its customer base and infrastructure.

On the revenue side, Emera brought in $2.1 billion for the quarter, demonstrating consistent cash generation. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $1 billion, highlighting robust operational performance. The Canadian stock also has a three-year capital investment plan of $10 billion, which will go toward renewable energy projects, grid modernization, and transmission upgrades. These investments improve long-term efficiency and lead to higher regulated earnings.

More income on the way

Emera is also known for its dividend, one of the more generous on the TSX among utility names. The Canadian stock pays $0.725 per share quarterly, which works out to $2.90 annually. That gives it a yield of around 4.6% at recent prices. For investors looking for income, that’s appealing, especially when it’s backed by stable, regulated earnings.

But the real upside may come from investor sentiment. As more people seek dependable stocks in a choppy market, utilities often benefit. These don’t grow as fast as tech names, but don’t crash as hard either. In a world where interest rates may stay higher for longer, the reliability of a strong dividend can’t be ignored. Bond yields have become less predictable and inflation remains a concern.

Emera is trading below its all-time high, with analysts suggesting there’s short-term upside. But the real case for this Canadian stock doubling lies in earnings growth, dividend reinvestment, and rising interest in defensive names. If the Canadian stock continues to grow earnings at 4% to 6% annually and you reinvest the dividend, a doubling over six to eight years is within reach.

Bottom line

Of course, nothing is guaranteed. Higher interest rates could raise borrowing costs, and regulatory risks are always in the background for utilities. Emera also operates internationally, which brings currency exposure and political risk. That said, it has a history of managing these challenges well.

For Canadian investors tired of market swings, Emera offers something rare these days: consistency. It’s not flashy, but it delivers. A growing dividend, a strong capital plan, and a stable customer base make it one of the more compelling utility stocks out there.

It’s easy to overlook names like Emera when everything’s booming. But when markets pull back and volatility returns, a stock like this can quietly do the heavy lifting in your portfolio. Hold it, reinvest the dividends, and let time do the rest.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

