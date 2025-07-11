Member Login
Home » Investing » What Are Some Good Energy Stocks to Buy Now?

What Are Some Good Energy Stocks to Buy Now?

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) and another great oil bet that could pay huge dividends.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

Energy stocks can be quite volatile, especially if macro events send prices viciously in either direction. Undoubtedly, timing the price moves of various commodities can be incredibly hard to do. There are just too many variables to make it worth the while to predict what a specific commodity (especially oil, uranium, or anything else tied to energy) is going to do over the short- to medium-term. Heck, even the long-term forecast can be quite cloudy, given just how unpredictable the future can be.

Black swans happen, and unless you’ve got some sort of crystal ball, you’re going to need to be prepared to deal with them as they swim by. Like it or not, the magnitude of volatility facing the top energy plays isn’t going anywhere. But for those who do have a strong stomach for high-beta volatility (higher beta entails more correlation to the TSX), I do think it’s a smart move to be a net buyer of the highest-quality energy stocks during their moments of immense weakness.

In this piece, we’ll have a quick look at two names in the oil patch that have been reeling lately. Indeed, oil prices aren’t skyrocketing. But they don’t have to be for the following operationally-efficient players to do well and continue producing immense amounts of cash flow for reinvestment and distribution (in the form of dividends).

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a $66 billion relative value play in the Canadian energy patch. And while the longer-term chart (think the 10-year) may be less impressive than that of many of its peers (big and small), I do see serious value for those willing to buy and hold for at least the next five years. Indeed, getting paid a fat 4.5%-yielding dividend while you wait certainly makes the long-term hold that much easier! And if oil prices experience a sudden surge due to some unforeseen event, perhaps the dividend stands to grow at a rate that’s slightly above what investors have come to expect.

Either way, I’m a big fan of the value to be had from the name while it’s going for just 11.2 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). That’s too cheap for a misunderstood blue-chip stock that has what it takes to ride out periods when oil prices are on the lower end. Sure, Suncor goes for a hefty discount to its peers, but if long-term value is what you seek, I think it’s time to stash the name on your radar. It’s one of my top long-term value plays in the energy patch, and it’s worth considering while its yield is well above 4%.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) has had a terrible start to 2025, now down 11% year to date, putting the name around 35% away from its 2022 all-time highs. The $35.6 billion firm has a 4.3% dividend yield and a similar beta (1.27) to Suncor. And while the negative momentum has been tougher to get behind of late, I still think the name could be a great bounce-back option once oil prices get going again.

For now, the company is in cost-cutting mode, even after posting some decent Q1 earnings to go with a nice dividend hike. All considered, CVE stock looks deeply undervalued at a 12.9 times trailing P/E. It’s tough to tell how much room there is for the latest bounce off multi-year lows to run. Either way, newer investors should look to buy incrementally over time for the passive income and decent value proposition.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Double Even During Market Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While growth stocks ride volatility, this dependable, dividend-paying stock could double your money over time.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is up 17% in the past three months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

I’m Buying This Dividend Stock During a Dip for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for dividend-paying utility stocks for predictable returns and steady growth? This is one of the most reliable names in…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Energy Stocks Ready for the Next Oil Bull Market

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to best play a resurgence in TSX energy stocks? Here are three of the best stocks to buy…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Energy Stock Down 21% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock is down, but investors shouldn't give up on the name just yet.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Cenovus has erased its April losses. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Energy Stock Due for a Major Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock isn't going to surge overnight, but it could provide decades of stable income.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Energy Stocks

I’m Growing Very Bullish on This Canadian Energy Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into what to make of Suncor's (TSX:SU) recent moves, and whether this top Canadian energy stock has more…

Read more »