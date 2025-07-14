Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Before it’s Too Late

2 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Before it’s Too Late

Let’s dive into why Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) are two Canadian blue-chip stocks investors should consider right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

When some investors think of the Canadian stock market, energy and resource companies may be the first that come to mind. Canada does have a very resource-centric economy, and as such, this is the sector that often gets the closest look from international investors looking to diversify into TSX-traded stocks.

That said, there are a number of other high-quality blue-chip stocks I think are worth considering. In my view, the following two names are among the best options for investors looking for solid total returns over the long haul. These are companies that not only provide solid growth upside over the long term, but are also among the top dividend stocks I’ve got my eye on right now.

Fortis

I continue to hammer the table on utility giant Fortis (TSX:FTS) as a great long-term investment for those looking for rock-solid total returns.

Given the company’s core business model of providing essentials to its core residential and commercial customer base (no one can go without lights and heat for very long), Fortis continues to earn very stable cash flows that it returns to investors over time.

Aside from being a classic defensive stock for investor portfolios, Fortis also has the backing of some very strong fundamentals investors can rely on for continued revenue and earnings growth. With the company’s earnings per share rising to $1.00 from $0.93 in the same quarter the year prior, and revenue also increasing by a similar amount, this is a company which should provide roughly 10% overall growth investors can rely on.

Over time, Fortis has delivered dividend growth in the 6% range for long-term investors, with an impressive 50-year streak of consecutive dividend hikes. I’d expect that track record to continue, making Fortis’s current dividend yield of 3.8% much more impressive on an absolute basis.

Brookfield Asset Management

Another top blue-chip Canadian stock I think can get overlooked relative to other premium names is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM).

The company’s business model is a bit more diverse than many TSX-listed stocks. With a portfolio of global alternative assets in a number of in-demand industries, Brookfield has benefited from the rather robust global growth trends we’ve seen play out since the Great Financial Crisis.

Of course, there’s always the potential that another recession will be headed our way, and that could impact the company’s business. However, Brookfield’s historically impressive stability and its broad asset base provide some cushion and diversification for investors seeking such attributes.

With a current dividend yield of 3.2%, Brookfield is no slouch in this department either. And with a market capitalization of more than $90 billion and margins of 57% (up from 54% the year prior), this is a stock I think investors can buy and hold with confidence in this current market environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Cash Flow: Discover This 9% Dividend Payer

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield stock paying monthly cash dividends is a great discovery for income-focused investors.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Top Telecom Pick: Should You Choose Telus or BCE?

| Adam Othman

These two telecom stocks offer plenty of dividends to shareholders, but which might be the better pick of the two?

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Pipeline Stock Yields 6.1% and Keeps Growing

| Daniel Da Costa

This Canadian pipeline stock offers an attractive, stable and growing dividend, making it one of the best long-term investments to…

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate TFSA Pick: This Stock Pays Dividends Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

Owning 5,000 shares of this high yield dividend paying company within a TFSA could generate $150 in tax-free monthly income.

Read more »

dividend growth stocks can be more attractive that high yielding stocks over the long term
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Iain Butler and Nick Sciple

A dividend's potential for growth is more important than its current yield. Learn why and get two ideas about TSX…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

This 4.9% Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Cash Flow Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HR.UN) has built a reputation as a reliable cash flow machine.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 3.4% Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) offers a dividend of roughly $5.84 per share, translating to a yield of around 3.4%.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

I’m Betting My Future on This Magnificent Canadian Dividend Giant

| Kay Ng

This solid utility stock could have a place in any investor's portfolio whether they're looking for income or total returns.

Read more »