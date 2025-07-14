This Railway Stock Is My Transportation Infrastructure Pick

Despite the stereotype of them being boring options, investing in a railway stock can prove to be lucrative.

There’s no shortage of great investments on the market to add to your portfolio. One sector that is often neglected by investors is railroads. In fact, there is one railway stock in particular that is a great buy right now to consider.

In case you’re wondering, the railway stock to consider right now is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), and here’s why it belongs in your portfolio.

What makes CN stock a good pick right now?

When looking at a railway stock like CN, prospective investors need to look past the stereotype, which paints the entire segment as boring and lacking growth.

That couldn’t be further from the truth.

As a railway stock, CN transports a vast variety of goods across its vast network. That network is one of the largest on the continent, connecting three coastlines.

The goods that CN hauls can be anything from automotive components and raw materials to wheat, precious metals, and chemicals. Collectively, the railroad hauls a whopping $250 billion worth of goods each year.

That level of activity, coupled with that massive network, is an important distinction. In fact, it establishes a massive defensive moat around the entire North American economy.

That fact alone makes this railway stock a must-have for any well-diversified portfolio, but there’s still much more.

CN is also investing heavily into growth initiatives and share buybacks. In the most recent quarterly update, the railway stock posted free cash flow of $626 million.

Earlier this year, CN also completed the acquisition of Iowa Northern, integrating that short line network into CN’s massive continental network.

Another key reason for considering CN

Despite that stellar appeal, one of the main reasons why investors continue to flock to this railway stock is for its dividend.

CN boasts a quarterly dividend, which, as of the time of writing, works out to an impressive 2.5 %. And that’s not even the best part.

CN has an established cadence of providing investors with healthy annual bumps to that dividend going back decades. In other words, prospective investors who opt to reinvest those dividends until needed can establish a healthy income completely on autopilot.

Specifically, CN boasts an incredible streak of 29 consecutive years of increases, including a healthy 5% bump for 2025.

Adding to that appeal is the fact that this railway stock still trades at a decent discount.

As of the time of writing, the stock is trading flat year-to-date and down over 11% over the trailing 12-month period. That discount makes it an excellent time to pick up what is a great long-term investment.

Not bad for this boring old railway stock, right?

Buy this Railway stock now

As a long-term investment, CN Railway stock has it all. There’s reliable revenue generation and strong growth potential. There’s also one of the most defensive moats on the market.

Finally, CN offers a tasty dividend that has a well-established cadence of annual increases.

In other words, CN is a great stock that checks off all the boxes for an investment.

In my opinion, this is the railway stock that should be a core holding in any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy it, hold it, and watch your future income grow.