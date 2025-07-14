Want Year-Round Income? Here Are 4 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

These four dividend stocks are some of the best options, especially for long-term investors.

With interest rates still high and volatility in the market, more Canadians are looking for steady income they can count on. That’s especially true heading into the second half of 2025, as consumer concerns about inflation, job security, and recession risks continue to climb. With that in mind, it makes sense to highlight four dividend stocks on the TSX that offer consistency, strong fundamentals, and the ability to pay out income year-round. Let’s look at Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Hydro One (TSX:H), Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM).

RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the most reliable income-generating stocks in the country. In its second quarter ended April 30, 2025, Royal Bank of Canada reported revenue of $15.7 billion, up from $14.2 billion a year earlier, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.02.

The stock yields about 3.4% and has a payout ratio of roughly 50.3%, leaving ample room for reinvestment and dividend stability. That means it’s distributing less than half its earnings, leaving plenty of room for reinvestment and dividend stability. Over the last year, the dividend climbed 9% year-to-date. For long-term investors seeking stability and growing income, it remains one of the top picks on the TSX.

Hydro One

Hydro One is another income machine, and it does it with far less drama. As a regulated utility, it benefits from steady cash flow and limited competition. Hydro One generated $2.4 billion of revenue in the first quarter of 2025 and basic EPS of $0.60. Its dividend yields about 2.7%, and it pays out 61.9% of earnings, a level well within the comfort zone for a regulated utility.

That may be higher than a bank, but it’s well within the safe zone for a utility. Investors looking for defensive dividend income should keep this one on their radar. It’s also up 11% year-to-date, making it both a growth and income play during economic uncertainty.

GWO

Great-West Lifeco brings some insurance into this dividend mix, literally. Insurance companies tend to do well when interest rates are high, and Great-West is no exception. Great-West Lifeco’s net earnings from continuing operations for Q1 2025 were $860 million, or $0.92 per share, and base EPS were $1.11, up 5% from a year ago.

Its dividend yields about 4.7%, and the payout ratio stands at 55.4%, underscoring sustainable distributions. Year-to-date, the stock is up just under 8%, making it a solid play for those who want both capital appreciation and income.

CIBC

CIBC rounds out the list with a solid performance and a high yield. CIBC delivered $7 billion of revenue in Q2 2025 (up 14%), with adjusted net income of $2 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.05. The bank now yields about 4% at writing, and its dividend payout ratio is approximately 45%, balancing yield with reinvestment capacity.

It’s also been trimming expenses while still investing in digital infrastructure, a move that should support long-term growth. While the stock has lagged peers in recent years, it’s up 6% year-to-date, and the income alone makes it worth considering for long-term portfolios.

Bottom line

Each of these four dividend stocks offers something slightly different: RBC for its dominance and growth, Hydro One for defensive stability, Great-West for insurance income, and CIBC for a higher yield. Combined, these offer exposure to financials, utilities, and insurance, three sectors that can hold up in different economic climates. A diverse portfolio that in total would bring $726.45 in annual dividends from a $19,808 investment!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RY $180.45 27 $6.16 $166.32 Quarterly $4,872.15 H $49.11 101 $1.33 $134.33 Monthly $4,960.11 GWO $52.39 95 $2.44 $231.80 Quarterly $4,977.05 CM $99.98 50 $3.88 $194.00 Quarterly $4,999.00

With so many Canadians feeling nervous about their financial outlook, now is the time to prioritize consistency and income. Dividend stocks like these can bring peace of mind and stability, especially when the market feels uncertain. They may not be the flashiest names on the TSX, but they get the job done, and that matters most when income is the goal.