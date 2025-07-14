Member Login
Want Year-Round Income? Here Are 4 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

These four dividend stocks are some of the best options, especially for long-term investors.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
With interest rates still high and volatility in the market, more Canadians are looking for steady income they can count on. That’s especially true heading into the second half of 2025, as consumer concerns about inflation, job security, and recession risks continue to climb. With that in mind, it makes sense to highlight four dividend stocks on the TSX that offer consistency, strong fundamentals, and the ability to pay out income year-round. Let’s look at Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Hydro One (TSX:H), Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM).

RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the most reliable income-generating stocks in the country. In its second quarter ended April 30, 2025, Royal Bank of Canada reported revenue of $15.7 billion, up from $14.2 billion a year earlier, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.02.

The stock yields about 3.4% and has a payout ratio of roughly 50.3%, leaving ample room for reinvestment and dividend stability. That means it’s distributing less than half its earnings, leaving plenty of room for reinvestment and dividend stability. Over the last year, the dividend climbed 9% year-to-date. For long-term investors seeking stability and growing income, it remains one of the top picks on the TSX.

Hydro One

Hydro One is another income machine, and it does it with far less drama. As a regulated utility, it benefits from steady cash flow and limited competition. Hydro One generated $2.4 billion of revenue in the first quarter of 2025 and basic EPS of $0.60. Its dividend yields about 2.7%, and it pays out 61.9% of earnings, a level well within the comfort zone for a regulated utility.

That may be higher than a bank, but it’s well within the safe zone for a utility. Investors looking for defensive dividend income should keep this one on their radar. It’s also up 11% year-to-date, making it both a growth and income play during economic uncertainty.

GWO

Great-West Lifeco brings some insurance into this dividend mix, literally. Insurance companies tend to do well when interest rates are high, and Great-West is no exception. Great-West Lifeco’s net earnings from continuing operations for Q1 2025 were $860 million, or $0.92 per share, and base EPS were $1.11, up 5% from a year ago.

Its dividend yields about 4.7%, and the payout ratio stands at 55.4%, underscoring sustainable distributions. Year-to-date, the stock is up just under 8%, making it a solid play for those who want both capital appreciation and income.

CIBC

CIBC rounds out the list with a solid performance and a high yield. CIBC delivered $7 billion of revenue in Q2 2025 (up 14%), with adjusted net income of $2 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.05. The bank now yields about 4% at writing, and its dividend payout ratio is approximately 45%, balancing yield with reinvestment capacity.

It’s also been trimming expenses while still investing in digital infrastructure, a move that should support long-term growth. While the stock has lagged peers in recent years, it’s up 6% year-to-date, and the income alone makes it worth considering for long-term portfolios.

Bottom line

Each of these four dividend stocks offers something slightly different: RBC for its dominance and growth, Hydro One for defensive stability, Great-West for insurance income, and CIBC for a higher yield. Combined, these offer exposure to financials, utilities, and insurance, three sectors that can hold up in different economic climates. A diverse portfolio that in total would bring $726.45 in annual dividends from a $19,808 investment!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$180.4527$6.16$166.32Quarterly$4,872.15
H$49.11101$1.33$134.33Monthly$4,960.11
GWO$52.3995$2.44$231.80Quarterly$4,977.05
CM$99.9850$3.88$194.00Quarterly$4,999.00

With so many Canadians feeling nervous about their financial outlook, now is the time to prioritize consistency and income. Dividend stocks like these can bring peace of mind and stability, especially when the market feels uncertain. They may not be the flashiest names on the TSX, but they get the job done, and that matters most when income is the goal.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

