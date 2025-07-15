1 Practically Perfect Dividend Stock Down 7% to Buy for Long-term Income

If you’re worried about the future of your investments, then now may be the time to grab onto a stock like this while it’s down.

Many Canadians are feeling unsure about how to invest right now. According to Scotiabank’s Q2 Worry Poll, 30% of Canadians admit they don’t know how to make their money work best for them. Among Gen Z and Millennials, nearly half are struggling to balance wants and needs financially, and many are even sacrificing needs to afford small luxuries. That’s not a sustainable financial path. But one way to bring peace of mind and income into your life is by buying high-quality stocks for the long term. One such stock, Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM), is down about 10% from earlier highs and looks like a practically perfect pick for patient income investors.

About AEM

Agnico Eagle is a major gold producer with operations across Canada, Finland, Australia, and Mexico. It’s known for long-life assets, operational consistency, and a strong balance sheet. While gold prices can be volatile, Agnico’s performance tends to hold up well over time. And the dividend stock pays a dividend, giving investors both capital upside and regular income.

In its most recent earnings report for Q1 2025, Agnico reported strong results. Revenue came in at US$1.8 billion, up from US$1.6 billion a year earlier. Net income was US$267.8 million, or US$0.55 per share, up from US$166.2 million, or US$0.36 per share, in Q1 2024. Operating cash flow also improved to US$833.6 million. The dividend stock produced 891,385 ounces of gold at total cash costs of US$839 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of US$1,190. That’s solid profitability given that gold prices have hovered near US$2,300 per ounce recently.

Agnico’s production is expected to remain strong in 2025, with full-year guidance reaffirmed at between 3.35 and 3.55 million ounces. What’s more, the dividend stock pays a quarterly dividend of $1.37 annually. At recent prices around $164, that gives the stock a yield just under 1.4%. It’s not the highest dividend on the TSX, but it’s consistent and well-covered by cash flow. For a gold producer with this level of quality and output, that’s impressive.

Considerations

What makes Agnico appealing is the combination of low costs, solid yields, and exposure to gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and economic turmoil. The dividend stock has slid about 7% from its spring highs, but that could be an opportunity for investors looking to lock in a better price for a long-term hold. It’s still up on the year, but the recent pullback offers some breathing room.

There are, of course, some risks to be aware of. Gold prices can swing based on economic news, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events. Agnico also operates in jurisdictions that can occasionally face challenges, whether political or regulatory. But the dividend stock has proven it can operate across multiple countries without compromising performance. It has managed to keep costs low and maintain production, even through periods of volatility.

Agnico is also conservative when it comes to its balance sheet. Net debt stands at just US$360 million as of the end of Q1, which is quite low for a mining company of its size. That gives it the flexibility to invest in growth projects, return capital to shareholders, or simply ride out any downturns in the gold market.

Bottom line

For investors looking for a mix of income, resilience, and potential upside, Agnico Eagle makes a strong case. You’re not going to get rich overnight. But you’re also not gambling. You’re investing in a dividend stock with world-class assets, strong financials, and a commitment to rewarding shareholders.

In today’s environment, where so many Canadians feel uncertain about their finances, it makes sense to build a portfolio with stocks that offer steady returns and long-term durability. For younger Canadians especially, balancing needs and wants doesn’t mean giving up on growth. It means choosing investments like Agnico Eagle that can deliver both. So if you’re looking for a practically perfect long-term income stock that just happens to be on sale, Agnico could be your golden opportunity.