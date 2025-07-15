Member Login
I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 4.2% Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock

If you’re a young investor, then you need cash. Now. That’s what makes this dividend stock such a clear win.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
In a world where job security is growing more important than job titles, younger Canadians are looking for ways to build financial stability that doesn’t depend on their next career move. According to the 2025 Career Shifts survey from CVwizard, 66% of Gen Z and 65% of Millennials plan to change jobs this year. The top reasons? Higher pay, better security, and growth. But changing careers comes with risk. That’s why a steady stream of income, especially tax-free income inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), has never been more appealing. For me, Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is the one monthly dividend stock I’d put my entire TFSA into.

About EIF

EIF might not be a household name, but it should be. The company owns and operates a wide range of businesses in aviation and manufacturing. That includes everything from regional airlines and medevac services to aircraft parts and environmental services. The real strength here is diversification. It doesn’t rely on a single revenue stream. Instead, it spreads risk across stable, high-demand sectors.

Now let’s talk income. EIF currently offers a dividend yield of about 4.2% based on its recent share price and payout of $2.64 each year. Held inside a TFSA, that’s tax-free income flowing to investors every single month. At today’s prices, that means an investment of $7,000 could generate around $280 per year in income or $23 each month, entirely sheltered from the CRA. And that’s before factoring in dividend growth or reinvestment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EIF$66.00106$2.64$279.84Monthly$6,996.00

Into earnings

The dividend stock has a strong track record of consistent dividend payments, but it’s not just about paying out. It’s about earning enough to support those payments. And EIF’s first-quarter 2025 earnings confirm it’s on solid footing. Revenue rose to $680 million, up from $587 million the year before. Net earnings came in at $20 million, and adjusted net earnings were $31 million. That’s a healthy bump from Q1 2024.

Its free cash flow before maintenance capital expenditures hit $99 million, up 13% from the prior year. Even after factoring in capital expenses, free cash flow available for dividends was $55 million. That’s more than enough to cover the $27 million it paid out in dividends during the quarter. The payout ratio sat at just under 50%, giving the dividend stock plenty of room to continue rewarding shareholders even if conditions get rough.

More to come

What makes EIF really stand out is its strategy. Management focuses on buying well-run businesses in essential services. That includes things like firefighting aircraft, northern aviation, and essential manufacturing. These aren’t fads. These are services that operate regardless of interest rates or tech trends. That’s exactly the kind of business model that can continue generating reliable cash flow for decades.

Of course, no investment is perfect. Some investors worry about EIF’s debt levels, which rose due to acquisitions and growth. But the company has over $1 billion in available liquidity and extended its credit facility to 2029. Management has also proven it knows how to integrate acquisitions without overpaying or overextending. The balance sheet is monitored closely, and its performance suggests that leverage is being used productively.

Bottom line

In a time when job security is front and centre, passive income is one of the smartest financial moves a person can make. That’s especially true for younger workers navigating unstable job markets or switching careers entirely. Holding EIF in a TFSA gives you both regular monthly income and capital appreciation potential, all without worrying about taxes or dividend cuts.

The Career Shifts survey reveals just how much financial security matters now. With so many Millennials and Gen Z Canadians eyeing career changes, the ability to create steady, tax-free income has never been more valuable. Exchange Income provides exactly that: dependable cash flow, room for growth, and a dividend that pays you to stay invested. For anyone looking to take control of their financial future, EIF is a stock that makes it possible.

