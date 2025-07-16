Member Login
Home » Investing » A 3.4% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Dividend Darling and Holding for Decades

A 3.4% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Dividend Darling and Holding for Decades

Grab this dividend yield while it lasts, and never worry again while holding the top choice on the market!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate

Source: Getty Images

Canadians may be cutting back on a lot of things this summer, but according to the latest BMO survey, they’re not cancelling vacation plans. In fact, 77% say they still plan to travel, and many are spending over $3,800 on it. But to make those memories possible, many are also adjusting their budgets, as 46% have cut back on spending during the year, and nearly a third are dipping into long-term savings. That raises the question: how can you create income now that lasts into the future? One answer may lie in Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada, or RBC, reported its second-quarter 2025 earnings, and they were strong. Net income came in at $4.4 billion, up 11% from the same time last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit $3.02, and the bank boosted its dividend to $1.54 per share quarterly. That’s a $0.04 increase from last quarter. Annualized, that adds up to $6.16 per share. At a recent share price of around $180, that gives RBC a dividend yield of about 3.4%, which is higher than what most savings accounts offer today.

So what’s going on behind the scenes? RBC’s results were supported by strong earnings in Personal Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The inclusion of HSBC Canada in its operations also added a lift. Personal Banking was a standout, driven by higher net interest income thanks to strong loan and deposit growth. RBC also reported $6.9 billion in pre-provision, pre-tax earnings, up 19% from the year before.

Considerations

Of course, there are always caution flags to consider. The bank’s provisions for credit losses (PCL) increased by $504 million year over year, reflecting higher risk in commercial and personal banking. The PCL ratio rose to 58 basis points, up 17 bps from a year earlier. That shows RBC is preparing for potential borrower defaults if economic conditions worsen. But the bank also maintains a strong capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.2%. That’s well above regulatory requirements.

For long-term investors, RBC offers the full package. It’s the largest bank in Canada, has international operations, and continues to invest in technology and innovation. Even in a more volatile environment, it remains profitable and continues to return capital to shareholders through both dividends and buybacks. In Q2 alone, RBC returned $2.6 billion to shareholders.

A standout dividend

It’s also worth considering RBC’s long history. This is a dividend stock that has paid dividends since the 1800s. Through wars, recessions, and pandemics, it has rewarded investors. That’s not to say the dividend stock doesn’t move with the market, because it does. But for those with a time horizon measured in years or decades, the ability to collect strong, growing income from a blue-chip name like RBC is hard to beat.

If you were to invest $10,000 in RBC today, that 3.4% yield would bring in about $338.80 per year. Reinvest that, and it compounds. Hold for years, and it becomes a cornerstone of your financial plan, something to rely on while enjoying life’s big and small moments.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$180.0055$6.16$338.80Quarterly$9,900.00

Bottom line

As the BMO survey shows, Canadians are still planning to spend – on trips, weddings, celebrations, and even home upgrades. But with inflation and cost-of-living concerns rising, building income that works for you in the background is more important than ever. Owning shares of a bank like RBC can help bridge that gap between enjoying life today and preparing for tomorrow.

That’s why I’m buying this dividend darling and holding it for decades. Because summer fun is great, but long-term financial peace of mind is even better.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

CPP Collectors: Here Are 3 More Red Flags the CRA is Watching

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about the CRA? Stop immediately by taking these steps and investing wisely.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Stocks for Beginners

1 Stellar Canadian Stock Down 47% From Its All-Time High to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Down sharply from its peak, this top Canadian stock is setting itself up for a long-term comeback backed by a…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 14% to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Buy it when it drops, hold it for forever. That's the kind of stock every investor should want.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

I’d Put All My $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into This Dividend Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If I'm looking to make some extra cash, then this dividend stock is my first stop.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

3 Red Flags the CRA is Watching if You’re Collecting Old Age Security

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't give up on your summer plans! Instead, plan them out with a solid investment for your future.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10K Into $100K

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor looking to create massive income over a long period, these two stocks belong on your watchlist.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 4.2% Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a young investor, then you need cash. Now. That's what makes this dividend stock such a clear win.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Practically Perfect Dividend Stock Down 7% to Buy for Long-term Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about the future of your investments, then now may be the time to grab onto a stock…

Read more »