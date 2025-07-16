A 3.4% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Dividend Darling and Holding for Decades

Grab this dividend yield while it lasts, and never worry again while holding the top choice on the market!

Canadians may be cutting back on a lot of things this summer, but according to the latest BMO survey, they’re not cancelling vacation plans. In fact, 77% say they still plan to travel, and many are spending over $3,800 on it. But to make those memories possible, many are also adjusting their budgets, as 46% have cut back on spending during the year, and nearly a third are dipping into long-term savings. That raises the question: how can you create income now that lasts into the future? One answer may lie in Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada, or RBC, reported its second-quarter 2025 earnings, and they were strong. Net income came in at $4.4 billion, up 11% from the same time last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit $3.02, and the bank boosted its dividend to $1.54 per share quarterly. That’s a $0.04 increase from last quarter. Annualized, that adds up to $6.16 per share. At a recent share price of around $180, that gives RBC a dividend yield of about 3.4%, which is higher than what most savings accounts offer today.

So what’s going on behind the scenes? RBC’s results were supported by strong earnings in Personal Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The inclusion of HSBC Canada in its operations also added a lift. Personal Banking was a standout, driven by higher net interest income thanks to strong loan and deposit growth. RBC also reported $6.9 billion in pre-provision, pre-tax earnings, up 19% from the year before.

Considerations

Of course, there are always caution flags to consider. The bank’s provisions for credit losses (PCL) increased by $504 million year over year, reflecting higher risk in commercial and personal banking. The PCL ratio rose to 58 basis points, up 17 bps from a year earlier. That shows RBC is preparing for potential borrower defaults if economic conditions worsen. But the bank also maintains a strong capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.2%. That’s well above regulatory requirements.

For long-term investors, RBC offers the full package. It’s the largest bank in Canada, has international operations, and continues to invest in technology and innovation. Even in a more volatile environment, it remains profitable and continues to return capital to shareholders through both dividends and buybacks. In Q2 alone, RBC returned $2.6 billion to shareholders.

A standout dividend

It’s also worth considering RBC’s long history. This is a dividend stock that has paid dividends since the 1800s. Through wars, recessions, and pandemics, it has rewarded investors. That’s not to say the dividend stock doesn’t move with the market, because it does. But for those with a time horizon measured in years or decades, the ability to collect strong, growing income from a blue-chip name like RBC is hard to beat.

If you were to invest $10,000 in RBC today, that 3.4% yield would bring in about $338.80 per year. Reinvest that, and it compounds. Hold for years, and it becomes a cornerstone of your financial plan, something to rely on while enjoying life’s big and small moments.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RY $180.00 55 $6.16 $338.80 Quarterly $9,900.00

Bottom line

As the BMO survey shows, Canadians are still planning to spend – on trips, weddings, celebrations, and even home upgrades. But with inflation and cost-of-living concerns rising, building income that works for you in the background is more important than ever. Owning shares of a bank like RBC can help bridge that gap between enjoying life today and preparing for tomorrow.

That’s why I’m buying this dividend darling and holding it for decades. Because summer fun is great, but long-term financial peace of mind is even better.