I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 5.8% Dividend All-Star

If you’re looking at a place to pop your TFSA contribution, stop right now and consider this dividend all-star.

With Gen Z and Millennials preparing for major job changes this year, it’s no wonder many are looking for financial security that doesn’t rely on their next employer. According to CVwizard’s 2025 Career Shifts survey, 66% of Gen Z and 65% of Millennials plan to change jobs in 2025. Job security and higher salaries top the list of reasons, but financial risk is the number one barrier. In a world where income needs to be steady and reliable, building your own paycheque through passive income makes sense. And for that, BCE (TSX:BCE) might just be the perfect stock for a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

About BCE

BCE has been hit hard in the last year. The stock has dropped roughly 34% from 52-week highs, and that’s put its dividend yield at an eye-catching 5.8% at writing. While the yield is high partly because of the falling share price, BCE has a long history of paying and raising its dividend, making it more trustworthy than many of its peers.

The first quarter of 2025 reinforced that reputation. BCE posted revenue of $6.01 billion, up 0.8% from the previous year. While adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) dipped 1.4% to $2.52 billion, free cash flow climbed 35.6% to $638 million. Earnings per share (EPS) were $0.78, slightly down from $0.85 last year, but in line with the telecom sector’s recent challenges. Importantly, management reaffirmed its 2025 financial targets, including free cash flow growth of up to 10% and maintaining its dividend payout ratio between 80% and 90%.

Considerations

So, is BCE a no-brainer? Not quite. You should always be cautious when a dividend is on the high side or has recently been cut. That kind of yield usually comes with risks. In BCE’s case, there’s pressure from declining wireline services and ongoing layoffs. In fact, BCE recently cut 4,800 positions to offset softness in its media segment. But the good news is that BCE’s core wireless and internet segments remain strong. Wireless revenue rose 3.4% to $2.7 billion this quarter, and postpaid mobile phone subscribers grew by 27,036.

Another strong sign is BCE’s strategic investment in fibre-to-the-home and 5G. It now reaches 7.8 million homes and businesses with its broadband network and continues to invest in expanding coverage. This infrastructure is expensive upfront, but it pays off long term by locking in customers and reducing churn.

Is value there?

At current prices, BCE trades with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 15, with a trailing P/E of 77.64 at the time of writing. That’s not too expensive for a defensive stock offering reliable cash flow. The dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 5% over the past decade. While the pace may slow, BCE still offers much more stability than most high-yield names.

You also don’t have to wait long to get paid. BCE pays its dividend quarterly, so you receive income throughout the year. At current levels, a $7,000 TFSA contribution would earn around $375 per year in dividends. That’s a real boost, especially when you don’t have to pay any tax on the gains.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT TOTAL BCE $32.63 214 $1.75 $374.50 Quarterly $6,985.82

Bottom line

For those rethinking what financial freedom looks like, BCE’s consistent cash flow may be more valuable than trying to time the next big growth stock. It fits perfectly with the trend identified in the CVwizard report, young people are craving security, not just status or fast promotions. A high-yield, blue-chip dividend stock in your TFSA can offer that steady income while the job market sorts itself out.

Of course, BCE isn’t without its issues. But unless you expect the entire telecom industry to collapse, the current price presents a compelling opportunity. You get infrastructure, scale, and dividend income in a single package.

At a time when 71% of Gen Z women and 63% of Gen Z men are planning a job change, with financial risk holding many back, there’s never been a better moment to set up your own income stream. BCE might not make you rich overnight, but it can help you build wealth and peace of mind.