Member Login
Home » Investing » This 5.5% Dividend Stock Is a Cash Flow Machine

This 5.5% Dividend Stock Is a Cash Flow Machine

Are you worried about the future? Worry no more with this top dividend stock.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

Canadians may be tightening their budgets this summer, but that doesn’t mean they’re cutting back on experiences. According to a new BMO survey, 77% still plan to travel, with average spending set at $3,825. While many are cutting costs or using points to make it happen, one way to fund those trips year after year is to lock in passive income. For investors seeking big monthly cash flow, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is looking like a cash flow machine that delivers just that, and then some.

The numbers

CNQ does not pay a formal monthly dividend, but when you account for its regular quarterly payout plus its robust share buybacks and special dividends, the income stream becomes even more attractive, especially if you’re reinvesting. In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, the dividend stock once again demonstrated why it’s one of Canada’s most dominant energy stocks.

Total revenue for the quarter came in at $8.22 billion. While that was down slightly from $8.65 billion last year, CNQ still delivered strong net earnings of $1.63 billion, or $1.55 per share. Cash flow from operations hit $3.45 billion, and free cash flow after dividends and capital expenditures stood at $1.9 billion. This is what makes CNQ such a reliable income engine. It generates so much cash that it can fund growth, pay dividends, reduce debt, and still reward shareholders with buybacks.

What really caught the market’s attention was CNQ’s announcement of another special dividend of $1.00 per share, payable in July. That’s in addition to its annual dividend of $2.35. Annualizing this total for 2025 so far gives shareholders $3.35 per share, which translates to a yield around 7.74% at recent share prices near $43.25 — not bad for a dividend stock that also has long-term growth potential.

More to come

Even if you only count the regular dividend, CNQ’s base payout is impressive. The dividend stock has raised its base dividend for 24 straight years, including a 5% increase in March. Unlike many high-yielders that use debt to fund distributions, CNQ earns its yield through disciplined capital management and conservative spending. Its payout ratio is around 38% of adjusted funds flow, leaving plenty of room for more special dividends if oil prices remain strong.

Speaking of oil, production also increased. Total production averaged 1.39 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 1.31 million last year. Stronger natural gas liquids and light crude production helped offset some of the weaker pricing seen early in the quarter. And with pipeline capacity improving, including the Trans Mountain expansion, CNQ is well-positioned to benefit from better pricing on exports.

Of course, risks remain. CNQ is still a commodity producer. That means profits will rise and fall with oil prices. Regulatory risks are also always present in the energy space, and environmental concerns could impact long-term valuations. But the dividend stock has been reducing emissions intensity and investing in carbon capture projects, aiming to show it can lead in responsible resource development.

Bottom line

What sets CNQ apart is how shareholder-focused it is. In the first quarter alone, the dividend stock returned $2.3 billion to investors through dividends and buybacks. That’s nearly 70% of adjusted funds flow. It plans to continue returning 100% of free cash flow to shareholders once net debt falls below its $10 billion target, something it’s well on track to achieve.

So, if you’re a TFSA investor looking to fund summer vacations or just wanting monthly-style income that rolls in like clockwork, CNQ offers a compelling case. The official yield may look quarterly, but the effect is constant cash. Whether you reinvest it or use it to offset rising prices, it helps create the financial breathing room so many Canadians say they need right now.

In a summer where 46% of Canadians say they’ve cut spending just to afford travel, it’s worth looking at long-term ways to fund your freedom. CNQ may not be the traditional monthly payer, but with consistent income, special dividends, and huge free cash flow, it acts like one. That makes it a real cash flow machine, and one that might just power your portfolio and your vacations for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 5.8% Dividend All-Star

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking at a place to pop your TFSA contribution, stop right now and consider this dividend all-star.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

A 4.9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you need cash on a regular basis? Then pick up this one while it's still a great price.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Transformation: Turn 7,000 Into a Perpetual Money Machine

| Sneha Nahata

With a proven history of dividend growth and sustainable payouts, these TSX stocks can generate income year after year.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Dividend Stocks

Could Google’s US$3 Billion Bet Supercharge Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

A powerful new partnership with Google could give Brookfield Renewable stock the boost investors have been waiting for.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

3 Red Flags the CRA is Watching if You’re Collecting Old Age Security

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't give up on your summer plans! Instead, plan them out with a solid investment for your future.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks Primed for Immediate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are perfect if you're an investor seeking out some extra income.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Canadian Stocks That Yield 4% or More

| Robin Brown

If you like dividends, you have plenty of Canadian stocks to choose from. Here's how to avoid the trap of…

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

The Smart Way to Retire: Choosing Where to Save and Invest

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can look forward to a financially comfortable retirement by preparing the smart way.

Read more »