Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks for $12,027 Each Year

How to Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks for $12,027 Each Year

Here’s how to make the ideal portfolio to never worry about anything again.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to financial peace of mind, few things rival a reliable stream of dividend income. Whether you’re planning for retirement or just want to free yourself from paycheque dependency, a well-built dividend portfolio can help you get there. If I had $250,000 to invest today and wanted to never worry about money again, I’d start with three dependable TSX stocks. Ones like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN), and TC Energy (TSX:TRP). Each offers something unique, but they all share a common trait: consistent income backed by strong fundamentals.

RBC

Royal Bank is Canada’s largest bank and one of the top financial institutions in the world. It reported net income of $4.4 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 11% year over year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit $3.02, while its return on equity stood at 14.2%. That strength came from personal banking, wealth management, and commercial banking. While capital markets dipped, the bank’s diversified business model held up. It also recently raised its dividend to $6.16 per share, boosting its annual yield to about 3.4% at writing.

With a CET1 ratio of 13.2% and plans to buy back up to 35 million shares, Royal Bank is reinforcing its balance sheet while returning value to shareholders. In a world filled with economic uncertainty and rising trade disruptions, this kind of stability matters. Royal Bank’s inclusion of HSBC Canada continues to enhance earnings, and with its size and scale, it remains a foundational stock for income seekers.

Dream Industrial

Next is Dream Industrial REIT, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on logistics and light industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. The company has quietly become one of the top-performing industrial REITs on the TSX. In the first quarter of 2025, Dream reported net income of $70.6 million and funds from operations of $73 million, up from $69.6 million in the prior quarter. It also reported a 3.2% increase in net rental income year over year.

With a monthly distribution of $0.05833 per unit, around $0.70 annually, the REIT offers a yield of about 5.9% at recent prices. Occupancy sits near 98%, and the trust continues to increase rents on renewals. With supply chains normalizing and e-commerce continuing to thrive, industrial real estate remains a solid long-term play. Dream’s consistent income and exposure to multiple regions make it a strong diversifier.

TRP

Finally, there’s TC Energy. Known for its vast network of natural gas and oil pipelines, TC Energy recently announced a plan to spin off its liquids pipelines business to focus more on natural gas and energy solutions. In its latest report, the company posted net income of $1.1 billion and comparable earnings of $1.26 per share. It reaffirmed its full-year 2025 financial outlook and capital investment plan, which is expected to exceed $8 billion.

Even more impressive is its dividend history. TC Energy has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. At today’s prices, the dividend yield is around 5.1%, which makes it one of the top payers among large-cap Canadian stocks. Despite higher debt levels, the company’s stable cash flow from regulated assets supports its payout. Its shift toward more sustainable infrastructure should also help reduce risk over time.

Bottom line

If I had $250,000, I’d consider allocating evenly between these stocks within a TFSA. And because each of these companies operates in a different sector, the diversification helps manage risk. Together, this alone would bring in annual dividends of $12,027.30!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$179.00465$6.16$2,862.40Quarterly$83,235.00
DIR.UN$11.857,031$0.70$4,921.70Monthly$83,116.35
TRP$66.751,248$3.40$4,243.20Quarterly$83,238.00

At the end of the day, dividend investing isn’t just about yield; it’s about consistency and long-term dependability. These three stocks offer both. With the economy shifting, rates staying elevated, and volatility in the headlines every other day, a portfolio built around Royal Bank, Dream Industrial, and TC Energy can help you sleep a little better at night. That’s the kind of financial freedom $250,000 should buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

social media scrolling on phone networking
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 7.6% Dividend Giant

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Telecom stocks can be risky these days, but this one offers up safety in spades.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

6% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying and Holding This TSX Stock for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

The earnings and cash flow of this Canadian company is likely to grow at a mid-single digit rate, driving its…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $50,000 Portfolio That Can Weather Any Market Storm

| Kay Ng

With proper asset allocation and a long-term mindset, you can create a portfolio that’s resilient in downturns and capable of…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Stellar Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CN stock is one of the best stocks out there, especially as it continues to expand.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

6% Monthly Passive Income! This Dividend Stock Works While You Sleep

| Sneha Nahata

By owning 2,000 shares of this high-yield Canadian dividend stock, investors can generate $116 in monthly income.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 17 Percent to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

While short-term noise has pulled it lower, this top Canadian stock’s fundamentals remain firmly on track.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

How Much Income Triggers CRA Scrutiny of Your CPP Payments?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadian retirees could supplement CPP payouts by gaining exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks right now.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

1 Climbing Canadian Stock Down 7% to Buy and Hold Before It’s Too Late

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock isn't just a great option right now, but one that will continue to expand in the future.

Read more »