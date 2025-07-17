Member Login
Home » Investing » The 7.86% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every 30 Days!

The 7.86% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every 30 Days!

Do you want dividends that last? Consider this top dividend option.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

With interest rates staying higher for longer and inflation weighing on budgets, Canadians are craving consistent cash flow. For those looking to earn passive income while avoiding risky bets, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AX.UN) might be worth a look. It pays a steady monthly dividend and currently yields about 7.86%, all while trading at a discount to its net asset value. Let’s explore why this REIT is worth watching, even if it’s not perfect.

About Artis

Artis REIT is a diversified REIT with a mix of industrial, office, and retail properties across Canada and the United States. Its strategy has shifted in recent years, focusing more heavily on industrial real estate while reducing exposure to underperforming office properties. That pivot was designed to improve cash flow stability and reduce risk in the portfolio. And while some investors remain cautious, Artis is showing signs that it’s heading in a more focused, income-driven direction.

The big appeal here is the dividend. As of writing, Artis REIT pays $0.60 annually, split into monthly payments. That works out to a dividend yield of around 7.86% based on a share price of $7.70. For investors looking for monthly income, that’s a solid payout. It won’t make you rich overnight, but it offers a reliable stream of cash every 30 days, something many Canadians are now prioritizing in their portfolios.

Into earnings

The most recent quarterly earnings help paint the picture. For the first quarter of 2025, Artis reported rental revenue of $101.3 million, up slightly from $100.1 million a year earlier. Net property income came in at $63.4 million, and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit were $0.18, slightly down from $0.20 last year. While that’s a modest decline, it still more than covers the monthly distribution. The trust’s payout ratio sits around 42% of AFFO, which is relatively conservative for a REIT and suggests the dividend remains sustainable for now.

However, it’s not all sunshine. Artis continues to face challenges in its office segment, which makes up just under 30% of its portfolio. While occupancy in its industrial properties remains strong, office properties are still seeing weaker demand, especially in urban cores. This weighs on the overall stability of rental income and continues to pressure valuation. The trust reported an overall occupancy rate of 89.3% for the quarter, with industrial assets doing the heavy lifting.

Considerations

Debt is another area to watch. As of the latest report, Artis had total debt of $1.88 billion and a debt-to-gross book value ratio of 55.9%. That’s high for a REIT, and interest expense is climbing. For investors focused on risk, that leverage level might be a red flag. Still, Artis is taking steps to manage debt, including selective asset sales and refinancing efforts to improve balance sheet strength.

The trust also trades well below its International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) net asset value, which was $12.34 per unit as of March 31. With shares currently around $7.70, that’s a steep discount. While some of that gap reflects investor concerns over the office portfolio, it also suggests potential upside if management continues to execute on its strategic pivot.

Bottom line

So, is Artis REIT a slam dunk? Not quite. But it is a 6.5% dividend stock paying cash every 30 days, with a manageable payout ratio and a plan to stabilize its asset base. It might not be the flashiest REIT on the TSX, but it delivers what many income-focused investors are after: reliable, monthly cash. Right now, this investment could come in at $778.80 annually, or about $65 a month, from a $10,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AX.UN$7.701,298$0.60$778.80Monthly$9,988.60

If you’re building a portfolio to withstand market noise and deliver steady income, Artis deserves consideration. Just make sure to keep an eye on office sector trends, interest rates, and management’s ability to execute its strategic shift. It’s not a perfect stock, but for long-term investors seeking passive monthly income, it could play a valuable supporting role.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

A 6.54% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has everything on offer. Here's why it's a great buy right now.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks to Never Worry About Money Again

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Canadian dividend growth ETF pays monthly and currently has a 0% management fee.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Canadian Stocks With Decades of Annual Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of sharing profits with shareholders.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Never, Ever Sell

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are three TSX stocks you can buy and hold over the next decade to benefit from market-beating returns.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

7%-Yield Stocks Perfect for Dividend Investing in July

| Joey Frenette

Consider picking up SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and another great 7%-yielder before August arrives.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields, discounted stock prices, and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian dividend stocks are ideal for long-term…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

What Salary You Need to Get Maximum CPP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's exactly how much you would need to create, and how to get there.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

CPP Collectors: Here Are 3 More Red Flags the CRA is Watching

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about the CRA? Stop immediately by taking these steps and investing wisely.

Read more »