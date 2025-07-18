Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Dividend Champions That Never Cut Payouts

2 TSX Dividend Champions That Never Cut Payouts

These Canadian companies have a track record of increasing their dividends year after year and have a sustainable payout ratio.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Many companies listed on the TSX offer dividends, but only a select group stands out as true dividend champions. These are the rare few that have never cut their payouts, reflecting strong fundamentals and focus on enhancing shareholder value.

Typically, they are large-cap Canadian firms with well-established business models that have stood the test of time. Their ability to generate reliable revenue streams, even in turbulent market conditions, allows them to steadily grow their earnings and free cash flow, supporting their payouts.  

Moreover, these fundamentally strong companies have consistently increased their dividends year after year and have a sustainable payout ratio.

In this context, here are two Canadian stocks that have earned the label of dividend champions. These companies have never once cut their payouts, even during economic downturns, making them top stocks to generate passive income.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a top Canadian dividend stock that has never cut its payouts. The electric utility company is known for over five decades of uninterrupted dividend growth. This blue-chip generates most of its earnings from a diversified portfolio of rate-regulated utility assets, which are largely shielded from economic fluctuations. Its focus on energy transmission and distribution lowers operational risk and ensures steady, predictable cash flows, supporting its reliable dividend payments.

Fortis offers a quarterly dividend of $0.615 per share, translating to a yield of around 3.8%. While this may not be high, the real appeal lies in its sustainability and the consistent growth behind it.

Thanks to its multi-billion-dollar capital plan, Fortis’s rate base is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This will expand the utility giant’s low-risk earnings base and drive dividends higher. Fortis is projecting a 4-6% annual dividend increase through 2029. Adding to the company’s long-term appeal is the increasing demand for electricity from sectors such as data centres, manufacturing, and mining. These energy-intensive industries provide more runway for growth.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another top Canadian stock that has never cut its dividend payouts. The energy transportation and distribution company has uninterruptedly increased its dividend for three decades. Moreover, its payouts have survived every market crash since 1995. Besides resilient dividend payments, Enbridge stock offers a high yield of about 6% and targets a sustainable payout ratio of 60% to 70% of its distributable cash flow (DCF).

Enbridge’s extensive network of pipelines and energy infrastructure connects major supply and demand hubs and witnesses high utilization. Moreover, the company’s operations benefit from long-term contracts, regulated rate structures, and power-purchase agreements. These commercial arrangements limit exposure to market volatility and help ensure a steady stream of revenue.

Looking ahead, Enbridge is poised to grow its low-risk earnings base even further. Its recent acquisition of three utilities diversifies its revenue and enhances its exposure to regulated businesses. At the same time, a surge in electricity demand creates new opportunities for growth. Enbridge is well-positioned to benefit from this trend, supported by a $28 billion secured capital growth backlog and a pipeline of development projects nearing completion.

With earnings expected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate in the coming years, Enbridge appears well-positioned to continue increasing its dividend.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Strong Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for the perfect portfolio? Get on these three right away!

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Whole TFSA Contribution Into This 10.5% Monthly Passive-Income Payer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want cash coming in on the regular? Here's a top option for every investor to consider.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investing: These 4% Stocks Are up Big in the Past Year

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock and another top gainer that could be ready for outsized dividend growth moving forward.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

6.1% Dividend Yield: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge stock has delivered outsized gains to shareholders in the last two decades. Here's why ENB stock is still a…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

The 6% Yield That Pays Every 30 Days Like Clockwork

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

If you eat at The Keg frequently, investing in this royalty stock could pay for your meals.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Asset Management is as close to a forever stock as you'll find, especially if you buy shares on meaningful…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Put My Full 2025 TFSA Contribution Into This Beaten-Down Tech Dividend Titan

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A beaten-down tech dividend titan remains a top stock for income-focused TFSA investors.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash Vending Machine With 2 Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want some cash coming in for the rest of your life? Then these are the stocks to watch.

Read more »