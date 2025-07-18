The 6% Dividend That Compounds Your Wealth Every 30 Days

This TSX royalty stock pays monthly and is backed by hundreds of pizza restaurants.

A handful of TSX-listed dividend stocks pay monthly, and many of them aren’t operating companies at all, but rather royalty setups. This distinction matters a lot, especially if you care about stability and predictable income.

Operating businesses face all sorts of costs: staff, debt, property, and supply chains. Royalties are cleaner. One great example pays you a steady monthly income from pizza. That’s right: it’s a royalty fund built on a popular Canadian pizza chain.

What is a royalty stock?

Traditional companies operate a business: they pay for equipment, employees, rent or leases, inventory, utilities, debt, marketing, and more. Their cash flow must cover all those costs before there’s any profit (or dividends) for shareholders. That makes them vulnerable to rising costs, new competition, or regulation.

A royalty company works differently. It doesn’t run any stores or own real estate. Instead, it owns the rights, usually trademarks and branding and collects a set percentage of sales from franchises or licensees. The underlying business pays all operational costs, and the royalty company just collects its cut.

That means its income statement is cleaner and stronger. Instead of margin erosion from rising wages or utilities, it sees revenue tied directly to sales volume. With no staff, no ovens, no lease, and no food costs, it only needs to collect royalties and pass payments on to investors.

And on the balance sheet? You’ll typically see minimal debt, stable assets, and predictable cash flow. Royalties are often able to be paid monthly, consistently, and transparently, making them ideal for income-focused investors.

Pizza royalties?

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSX:PZA) holds the royalty rights to two well-known pizza brands in Canada. As of early 2025, it earns a percentage of sales from over 797 restaurants (697 Pizza Pizza outlets and 100 Pizza 73 locations).

The company currently pays monthly dividends of $0.0775 per share, paid on the 15th of the following month, to shareholders on record at month’s end. That amounts to about $0.93 per share annually, translating into a 12-month trailing yield of 6.0% at the current share price.

Pizza Pizza Royalty has shown a commitment to maintaining stable payouts. Its dividend has remained at $0.0775 since May 2024, backed by a solid working capital reserve that helps smooth out short-term fluctuations in franchise revenue.

The Foolish takeaway

If you’re building income and want a reliable monthly stream, royalty models deliver exactly that. With Pizza Pizza Royalty, you’re tying your returns to consistent consumer demand: people keep buying pizza, and the royalties follow. No messy operations. No pressure on cash flow from food costs or labour.

That means fewer worries, more stability and a predictable check in your account every month. For medium-term satellite investments or even core income plays, royalty funds offer a powerful, low-maintenance way to benefit from everyday consumer habits.