Member Login
Home » Investing » Want to Bet on the Blockchain Boom? Buy These 2 Stocks Right Now

Want to Bet on the Blockchain Boom? Buy These 2 Stocks Right Now

Investing in crypto stocks such as Coinbase is a good strategy for those looking to gain exposure to Bitcoin in 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Bitcoin

Image source: Getty Images

With Bitcoin hovering near all-time highs, investors would be looking to gain access to the disruptive blockchain segment right now. In this article, I have identified two quality growth stocks that provide you with exposure to this rapidly expanding market, allowing you to generate outsized gains over the upcoming decade.

Is this crypto stock a good buy right now?

Valued at a market cap of US$104 billion, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is the largest cryptocurrency exchange globally. The tech stock has returned more than 475% to shareholders in the last three years as Bitcoin prices have risen from US$16,000 in early 2023 to US$120,000 today.

Coinbase has increased sales from US$3.2 billion in 2022 to US$6.6 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, analysts forecast revenue to reach US$8.2 billion by 2028.

The crypto heavyweight continues to expand its portfolio of products and solutions. It recently partnered with Shopify, bringing crypto payments to mainstream e-commerce. With over two million merchants now able to accept USDC payments on Shopify’s platform, this creates a new revenue stream and demonstrates the real-world utility of cryptocurrency beyond trading.

Coinbase’s acquisition of Deribit, the leading crypto options platform with 80% market share, expands its derivatives capabilities and enhances institutional offerings. This transaction positions Coinbase as having the most comprehensive trading portfolio in the crypto space, spanning spot, perpetuals, and options.

The new Coinbase Business product targets the underserved small and medium business market, offering comprehensive financial services including payments, treasury management, and earning opportunities with up to a 4.5% annual percentage yield on USDC holdings. This diversifies revenue beyond traditional retail trading.

Recently, BlackRock confirmed that its Bitcoin ETF now manages more than US$72 billion in total assets, with potential for continued institutional adoption in the future.  

The upcoming Coinbase One card, offering 4% Bitcoin rewards, is expected to strengthen customer engagement while generating additional revenue through the American Express partnership.  

Is this crypto mining stock undervalued?

Valued at a market cap of over $2.5 billion, Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) is a Canada-based crypto mining company. Hut 8’s Q1 results reflect the growing pains of strategic transformation, with revenue declining 58% to US$21.8 million from US$51.7 million year-over-year.

It reported a net loss of $134.3 million, primarily driven by a US$112.4 million non-cash loss on digital assets as Bitcoin’s price declined from US$93,000 to US$82,500 during the quarter.

Despite near-term headwinds, Hut 8’s strategic repositioning appears promising. The launch of American Bitcoin, a majority-owned subsidiary backed by Eric Trump, enables the company to separate its capital-intensive mining operations from its core energy infrastructure business. This structure creates predictable revenue streams through colocation, managed services, and shared services agreements.

Key operational improvements include a 79% increase in deployed hashrate to 9.3 exahash and a 37% improvement in fleet efficiency. Hut 8 maintains a robust balance sheet, holding 10,264 Bitcoin (valued at over US$1 billion) and having raised US$275.5 million through its equity program.

The 10.8-gigawatt development pipeline, including the 592-acre River Bend campus in Louisiana, positions Hut 8 for growth in high-performance computing and AI data centres.

With analysts maintaining bullish targets, the crypto mining stock is attractively positioned for investors betting on the energy infrastructure transformation, though volatility remains high at current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin and Coinbase Global, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Tech Stocks

Here’s Exactly How a $20,000 TFSA Could Grow Into $100,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider owning growth stocks such as Electrovaya and Propel in their TFSA portfolio right now.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Strong Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for the perfect portfolio? Get on these three right away!

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Tech Stocks

Why I’m More Excited About This Stock Than Any Other Investment

| Jitendra Parashar

Among all the stocks I hold, this one has completely changed how I think about long-term investing.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

2 Value Stocks Everyone Is Selling But I’m Buying

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent AI Stock Down 21% That Could Transform Your Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re looking for a practical AI stock with strong fundamentals and untapped potential, Descartes might be the one to…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How I’d Build the Ultimate Tech Portfolio With $15,000

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks are well-positioned to generate strong returns due to their leadership in AI, digital transformation, and semiconductors.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Tech Stocks

Up 60% Since April, Is Shopify Stock a Good Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid underlying business, healthy financial growth, and high growth prospects, the uptrend in Shopify will continue.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs. Constellation Software?

| Kay Ng

Shopify and Constellation Software are very different businesses. However, if investors had to pick one, Constellation Software is likely a…

Read more »