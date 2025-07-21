Member Login
I’d Put All My TFSA Room Into This 3.3% Monthly Paying Dividend Stock

If there’s one thing people do, it’s age. Which is what makes this dividend stock such a great buy.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
When it comes to investing for income inside a TFSA, nothing beats a stock that pays monthly. Add a strong yield, defensive business, and a growing demographic trend, and you’ve got something truly compelling. That’s exactly why I’d consider putting my entire Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) room into Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN). At a time when many Canadians are worried about volatility, this real estate investment trust (REIT) quietly delivers income and stability. It’s not flashy, but it gets the job done.

About Chartwell

Chartwell is the largest operator of seniors housing in Canada. It owns and manages retirement communities that include independent living, assisted living, and memory care facilities. The big-picture thesis is simple: Canada’s population is aging. As baby boomers retire, demand for high-quality, comfortable senior living is climbing. That long-term tailwind supports occupancy, cash flow, and, most importantly, dividends.

Chartwell pays a monthly distribution of $0.051 per unit. That works out to $0.612 annually. At the current price of around $18.35, the yield sits at roughly 3.3%. For income investors, that’s meaningful, especially when it shows up every single month, tax-free inside a TFSA. Better yet, the payout has remained consistent through years of economic uncertainty, which speaks to the business model’s resilience.

Into earnings

Now let’s look at how things are going under the hood. In the first quarter of 2025, Chartwell reported resident revenue up $59.6 million or 32.4% compared to the same time last year at $243 million. Same-property net operating income increased by 21.3%, largely due to higher occupancy and improved rental rates. Funds from operations (FFO) were $56.2 million, or $0.20 per unit, compared to $39.2 million, or $0.16 per unit, a year ago. That’s a 43.1% increase in per-unit FFO, a key measure for REITs, and one that supports dividend strength.

Occupancy is a major metric for retirement residences, and Chartwell is seeing positive momentum. Same-property occupancy hit 91.5%, up 530 basis points from last year. The dividend stock expects continued growth in this area, driven by strong demand and limited new supply. That means less risk of over-saturation and more pricing power for existing properties.

Chartwell is also paying down debt and improving its balance sheet. In Q1, it holds $416.4 million in mortgage debt maturing at an average interest rate of 4.96%. It’s managing risk and interest costs while still investing in its properties and services.

Considerations

Of course, no investment is perfect. Higher interest rates continue to pressure all REITs, including Chartwell. Higher rates mean more expensive borrowing, which can slow growth or make refinancing less attractive. But in Chartwell’s case, the core business of providing housing for seniors remains steady. People need a safe, social place to live in retirement, and those needs don’t vanish with interest rate hikes.

The other risk is inflation, which can impact operating expenses. But Chartwell has been able to raise rental rates and improve cost efficiency through scale. It also operates in a space where service quality and trust matter more than chasing the lowest price, which helps protect margins.

Bottom line

All that considered, Chartwell still looks like a smart choice for TFSA investors who want cash flow every month. It’s backed by real assets, strong demographic trends, and a proven payout history. A 3.3% yield paid monthly is hard to find in today’s market, especially from a dividend stock that’s showing operational improvement quarter after quarter. And that $7,000 contribution room could create a whopping $232 right now every year, and $19 every month!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CSH.UN$18.35381$0.61$232.41Monthly$6,996.35

So yes, I’d put my entire TFSA into Chartwell. The income is real. The business is durable. And the long-term trend of aging Canadians makes this stock worth holding for the next decade or more. Whether markets go up or down, those monthly payments keep showing up, just the way income investing should work.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

