Member Login
Home » Investing » Turn Any TFSA Into a Cash-Churning Powerhouse With These 2 Stocks

Turn Any TFSA Into a Cash-Churning Powerhouse With These 2 Stocks

These two stocks might seem totally different, but both have a lot in the future — namely, growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Turning your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a consistent stream of income doesn’t require speculation or risky plays. Sometimes, the most powerful strategy is a blend of stability and growth. That’s exactly what investors can find with two very different companies on the TSX: BCE (TSX:BCE) and WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). One offers dependable income in an uncertain market, and the other is delivering rapid, technology-fuelled growth in a defensive sector. Together, they could help transform your TFSA into a reliable cash machine.

WELL Health

Let’s start with WELL Health. The TSX stock has been quietly becoming a force in Canada’s digital healthcare space. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, WELL posted record revenue of $294.1 million, up 32% from last year. And that number would’ve been even higher at $300.7 million if not for a delay in revenue recognition from Circle Medical. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also jumped 36% to $27.6 million. Notably, Canadian operations, which are the most profitable, saw a 29% year-over-year rise in adjusted EBITDA.

That kind of growth doesn’t just happen by chance. WELL has been investing heavily in technology and acquisitions, all while remaining cash flow positive. The launch of Nexus AI, its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical documentation platform, and the formation of CYBERWELL, a new cybersecurity unit made up of four integrated firms, signals its intent to keep scaling. Add to that a new contribution from HEALWELL AI, which WELL now controls, and the TSX stock expects an annual revenue run rate between $1.4 billion and $1.45 billion this year.

CEO Hamed Shahbazi didn’t mince words: “We are confident that 2025 will be another exceptional year for WELL,” he said in the earnings release. And that optimism seems justified. With 1.6 million patient visits in Q1 alone and 11 signed letters of intent for new acquisitions, WELL is not slowing down. For investors looking to boost TFSA growth without relying on traditional sectors, WELL could be a game-changer.

BCE

Now, let’s switch gears to BCE. Once the darling of dividend investors, BCE shook the market earlier this year by slashing its annual dividend from $3.99 to $1.75 per share. That’s a big cut, but it’s not the whole story. Despite the headline, BCE is still paying out a yield north of 5.3% at recent prices. So, what’s the rationale?

While total revenue dropped 1.3% year over year to $5.93 billion, BCE managed to post a massive 56.7% increase in net earnings attributable to shareholders. That came in at $630 million or $0.68 per share, thanks in part to early debt redemption gains and operating cost efficiencies. Its media arm also delivered, with Bell Media growing revenue by 6.9% and EBITDA by 35.9%. Digital revenue rose 12%, showing BCE isn’t just sitting on legacy infrastructure.

And it’s not just about cuts. BCE is also investing in future-proof tech. Its fibre internet was recently ranked the fastest in Canada, it’s partnering with Nokia for 5G network expansion, and its AI-powered fraud detection tools are helping make telecom safer. BCE even launched Ateko, a Montréal-based automation division that could quietly grow into a major contributor. To be fair, there are some challenges. But for a TSX stock navigating regulatory pressures, a tough economy, and major tech shifts, BCE is still delivering where it counts: cash flow and long-term infrastructure investments.

Bottom line

So, what do these two names offer together? WELL Health brings rapid, AI-driven growth in a healthcare sector that’s not going anywhere. BCE, meanwhile, provides dependable income, even at its lower payout, backed by some of Canada’s most valuable telecom infrastructure. Both have clear strategies and are actively reinvesting in growth. And with WELL re-initiating its buyback program and BCE freeing up billions for debt repayment and future capital deployment, both TSX stocks are preparing to reward shareholders in different but meaningful ways.

For TFSA investors, this combo can be compelling. WELL offers upside with disciplined execution. BCE gives you a high-yield dividend that’s more sustainable after the reset. The mix of growth and income could help smooth returns and turn your TFSA into the cash machine you’re aiming for, without relying on speculation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Own for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

6% Monthly Dividend! This Stock Is My Ultimate Passive Income Play

| Sneha Nahata

By owning 1,000 shares of this high yield Canadian dividend stock, investors can earn $79 in monthly passive income.

Read more »

match strikes and starts a flame
Dividend Stocks

1 Blistering Stock That’s Set to Explode Even Higher

| Joey Frenette

No need for value investors to wait out a market reversal. There's plenty of value in this Canadian insurer hiding…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect 10: This Dividend Stock Pays Cash Consistently, Even During Volatile Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After dropping its bid for 7/11, this dividend stock is now back on investor radars.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Have $15,000 to Invest? Spread it Across These 3 Sectors

| Kay Ng

Investing in these three top stocks is a good start. Be prepared to invest more during market corrections.

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks and Never Worry About Cash Flow Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're sitting on a whack of cash and want to turn it into even more, these are the three…

Read more »

iceberg hides hidden danger below surface
Dividend Stocks

A 7.4% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Adam Othman

The high-yielding monthly dividends for Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) look attractive, but are they sustainable? Let’s find out.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Game-Changer: This 1 Could Jumpstart Your Retirement

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is getting cheap, even after last week's surge.

Read more »