Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Valuable Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Life

1 Valuable Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Life

This dividend stock isn’t only a strong earner, and a strong payer; it’s also providing long-term income for every investor.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
businessmen shake hands to close a deal

Source: Getty Images

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) just released its first-quarter 2025 results, and while the numbers aren’t universally glowing, these were far from disappointing. In fact, there are signs of strength that long-term investors may want to pay attention to, especially those looking for a dividend stock that offers both stability and income. The company continues to evolve, with strong momentum in Asia, continued buybacks, and a healthy dividend yield that makes it hard to ignore. So let’s look at this valuable stock.

Into earnings

Let’s start with the headline numbers. Manulife reported $1.8 billion in core earnings, which was down a modest 1% on a constant currency basis compared to the same quarter last year. That might not seem impressive at first glance, but earnings per share still rose 3% to $0.99, thanks to ongoing share repurchases and strong operational execution. The drop in overall net income, which came in at $485 million (or $0.25 per share), was driven by a few one-time issues – namely, a $700 million hit from a reinsurance transaction and some underwhelming returns from private investments. While that may spook some investors, these items don’t signal any fundamental weakness in the business.

If you’re looking for growth, the real story this quarter was in Manulife’s global insurance operations, particularly in Asia. The insurer’s Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) sales jumped 37% year over year, while new business value climbed 36%. Even more impressive: in Asia, APE sales surged 50%, and new business value rose 43%. The company continues to benefit from partnerships in key growth markets like the Philippines, where it just extended its deal with China Bank by 15 years. This is a significant edge over competitors focused mainly on more saturated North American markets.

More to come

North America didn’t stand still either. In the U.S., APE sales were up 29% thanks to increased demand for both life insurance and long-term care products. Canada was more subdued, with a 2% drop in APE sales, though this was mainly due to the timing of group insurance renewals. On the wealth and asset management side, Manulife saw core earnings rise 24% as it continued expanding its retirement solutions offerings. These include digital tools like FutureStep in the U.S. and its first pension fund in China. However, net inflows dropped sharply to just $500 million, a significant drop from $6.7 billion last year. Still, the dividend stock managed to maintain positive inflows in a tricky environment.

Manulife’s strong capital position is another reason why some investors keep holding on, even during turbulent quarters. The dividend stock’s Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio stood at 137%, giving it a cushion well above the regulatory minimum. Its leverage ratio came in at 23.9%, keeping it comfortably below the 25% level often viewed as the ceiling for financial discipline. Book value per share is up 12% year over year, which points to real shareholder value growth. And while many companies are slowing down or suspending buybacks, Manulife continued to repurchase shares during the quarter – $300 million worth, to be exact.

Value right now

Then there’s the dividend. Manulife pays a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, translating into a yield of 4.2% at writing. That’s well above the average yield you’ll find on the TSX these days. It’s also backed by a solid payout ratio and strong underlying earnings. For income-focused investors, that kind of stability is hard to come by, especially from a company with international growth prospects. And right now, a $50,000 investment could bring in $2,100 in annual income!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MFC$41.891,194$1.76$2,101.44Quarterly$49,994.66

Still, no stock is without risk. Manulife’s exposure to market volatility through its investment portfolio can hurt earnings in tough quarters, just like it did this time around. There’s also pressure on the U.S. business from regulatory and competitive forces. But the broader picture remains intact: this is a company executing on its long-term plan, streamlining operations, boosting digital offerings, and expanding its footprint in high-growth regions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Utility Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying business, stable financials, and consistent dividend payouts, these three utility stocks are ideal buys in this…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks for Retirees to Buy and Hold for 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees have enough to worry about, and money shouldn't be one of those things.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 1 Percent Year to Date to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to generate lifetime income? This stellar monthly income pick can provide growth and income, which also happens…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

What Are Some Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Passive Income?

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another passive income stock could be great buys for the rest of the year.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect 6.5 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month in a Volatile Market

| Jitendra Parashar

When markets get unpredictable, this top dividend stock keeps things steady with cash in your account every month.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

4 CPP Red Flags Every Canadian Over 60 Needs to Know

| Andrew Button

If you hold the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) in an RRSP instead of a taxable account, you may pay…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Kay Ng

These three stocks offer a nice blend of dividend growth, yield, and inflation protection and trade at reasonable valuations.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Opinion: The 3 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks have consistently paid and increased their dividends over time. Further, they will maintain their streak of dividend hikes.

Read more »