Pembina Pipeline: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Currently, Pembina Pipeline looks like a solid hold or moderate buy for long-term investors.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) a buy, sell, or hold as we head into the second half of 2025? With its juicy dividend, solid long-term track record, and steady cash flow engine, the stock presents a compelling case — but is it compelling enough at today’s price? Let’s unpack the key facts.

Decade of dependability: Strong total returns

Over the past decade, Pembina Pipeline stock has delivered annualized returns of around 8.7%, turning a $10,000 investment into roughly $22,940. Notably, its five-year performance is even more impressive. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% over that period would have doubled a $10,000 investment to about $20,001.

The main part of this stronger recent return is due to the pandemic crash in 2020, which created a rare buying opportunity. Shares were heavily discounted, but the company’s resilient operations allowed the stock to rebound strongly — rewarding patient investors.

Reliable dividends with inflation-beating growth

One of Pembina Pipeline’s defining features is its dividend consistency. At a recent share price of $50.84, it offers a dividend yield of approximately 5.6%, well above the Canadian stock market’s yield of 2.6%. That means even if the share price stagnates, long-term shareholders can enjoy solid passive income.

The dividend isn’t just generous — it’s reliable. Pembina has maintained or increased its dividend every year since at least 2006, even through energy downturns and macroeconomic challenges. The company’s five-, 10-, and 20-year dividend-growth rates clock in at 3.0%, 4.8%, and 4.7%, respectively — just enough to stay ahead of the long-term inflation rate, which averages 2-3% annually.

Backed by diversified energy infrastructure across natural gas, liquids, and oil, Pembina’s fee-based business model generates stable and predictable cash flow. This underpins its ability to keep paying — and growing — its dividend through economic cycles.

Valuation, upcoming earnings, and the verdict

As of July 2025, analysts peg the energy stock’s fair value at around $59.50, suggesting the stock is trading at a discount of approximately 15%. That equates to a near-term upside potential of 17%, excluding dividends. For income-focused investors, the total return picture is appealing — especially when paired with Pembina’s inflation-resistant payout.

But investors may want to keep an eye on August 8, when Pembina is set to report its second-quarter earnings. With several key growth projects and mergers and acquisitions integrations ongoing — including Cedar LNG and its midstream asset acquisitions — those results may offer fresh insight into how much more upside Pembina has in the tank.

So, what’s the call?

  • Buy: If you’re a long-term, income-focused investor looking for stable dividends and modest capital appreciation, Pembina offers reasonable value at current levels.
  • Hold: If you already have a full or overweight position, sit tight. The dividend is paying you to wait, and upside remains.
  • Sell: Not recommended unless you’re trimming exposure or reallocating into higher-growth names. Pembina remains fundamentally sound with improving cash flows.

The investor takeaway

Currently, Pembina Pipeline looks like a solid hold or moderate buy for long-term investors. With reliable income, discounted valuation, and steady operational execution, it continues to be one of Canada’s more dependable dividend stocks — especially for those who value consistency over flash.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

