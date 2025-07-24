This 5% Dividend Stock Has Paid Cash Every Month for 16 Years!

This monthly dividend stock is one of the best buys right now, especially for investors looking for a safe income stream paying monthly!

If you’re looking for a stable dividend payer with predictable income, Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) might be your next buy. With a yield of roughly 5% at recent prices and dividends paid monthly, this healthcare real estate play offers the kind of cash flow investors love. But there’s more to this story than the payout.

Into earnings

Let’s talk results. Sienna reported its Q1 2025 financials in early May, showing a 12.1% jump in adjusted revenue, up to $241.8 million. The dividend stock’s same-property net operating income (NOI) rose 8.5%, with the retirement segment posting an impressive 16.7% year-over-year increase. For investors worried about long-term care operators being stuck in neutral, this should catch your attention. Average occupancy in the retirement portfolio climbed to 92.5%, and the company expects to hit 95% occupancy by Q1 2026.

Sienna isn’t just leaning on stable rents, it’s growing. It completed over $250 million in acquisitions so far this year, including four continuing care homes in Alberta and multiple retirement residences in Ottawa. These deals are expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), and Sienna continues to scout new opportunities. Management has even launched an “at-the-market” equity program to support further expansion if needed.

As for its monthly payout, the dividend looks sustainable. Sienna’s AFFO per share came in at $0.266 for Q1, with a payout ratio of 91%. That’s down from nearly 95% a year ago. It’s tight, but heading in the right direction. Given the rise in NOI and steady occupancy gains, the dividend stock appears to have enough cushion to maintain distributions while reinvesting for growth.

Considerations

It’s not all roses, of course. Labour costs, food, utilities, you name it, are all rising. Operating expenses continue to creep up. But Sienna is managing to offset much of that with higher rental rates and increased private accommodation revenue. Even in long-term care, which is a slower-moving segment, NOI rose 2.2% year-over-year, showing some pricing power and solid demand.

Debt levels also look better than last year. The debt-to-gross book value fell to 38.5%, down from 44.3%, largely thanks to equity raises and rising asset values from recent development and acquisition activity. Interest costs remain manageable with a weighted average cost of debt at 3.8%. With development projects now underway in North Bay, Brantford, and Keswick, worth over $300 million combined, Sienna is building for long-term growth while aiming for development yields of 8% or more.

The biggest risk? The pace of stabilization. While many of Sienna’s properties are nearly full, some remain in ramp-up mode. The dividend stock expects some of its optimization initiatives, including suite renovations and layout changes, to significantly boost NOI, but that takes time. Investors need to be patient as those contributions roll in across 2025 and beyond.

Bottom line

So is this a flashy growth stock? No. But it doesn’t pretend to be. Sienna is offering steady income, backed by essential services in a sector with growing demand. Canada’s senior population is expanding rapidly and new supply is limited. That gives companies like Sienna pricing power over time, especially in markets like Ottawa where they already have a strong footprint. And right now, investors could bring in about $1,044 in annual dividends from a $20,000 investment in this top dividend stock. That’s $87 each month!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SIA $18.00 1,111 $0.94 $1,044.34 Monthly $19,998.00

For investors hunting for monthly passive income with a dividend you don’t have to worry about cutting every time the wind changes, Sienna might just do the trick. With a solid dividend, room for organic and acquisition-driven growth, and improving financial metrics, it could be a comfortable fit in any income-focused portfolio.