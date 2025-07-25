Member Login
I'd Put My Entire TFSA Into This 3.5%-Yield Dividend Giant

I’d invest my entire TFSA in the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV).

Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Would you invest your entire portfolio into a single security?

Conventional wisdom – and much academic research – indicates that it is not such a good idea. When it comes to shares of single companies, the popular notion is probably correct: unless you have insider-like knowledge of a company, you probably don’t know it well enough to make it your sole holding.

But with exchange-traded funds (ETFs), it’s a different story. Many high quality ETFs have broad enough diversification and low enough fees to merit being an investor’s entire investment portfolio. A classic example would be a global index fund built on the FTSE All-World Index, which is more diversified than many investors’ portfolios.

For most investors, having such a fund as their entire portfolio – or at least the equity portion of it – wouldn’t be such a bad idea. In my case, I think I can identify an ETF that’s much less diversified than that, that I would invest my entire TFSA in. In this article, I reveal that fund and explain why I’d be comfortable having my entire TFSA invested in it.

BMO’s Canadian Dividend ETF

The BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) is a diversified Canadian exchange traded fund focused on high dividend stocks. Because of its dividend focus, the fund mainly holds stocks in high-yielding sectors like banking, energy, and utilities. Some large tech names like Shopify (TSX:SHOP) are left out, but for the most part, the fund’s largest holdings look pretty similar to those of a broad market TSX Index fund. Nevertheless, ZDV still sports quite a bit more yield than such funds do.

Income potential

The BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has roughly a 3.5% dividend yield at today’s price. That’s calculated by summing up the fund’s monthly dividend payouts ($0.07 each month or $0.84 in a year). All of these payouts divided by ZDV’s unit price ($24.22) equal roughly 3.5%. So, you can get about $3,470 in annual dividend income if you invest in ZDV and the dividend payout doesn’t change.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF24.224,129$0.07 per month ($0.84 per year)$289 per month ($3,468 per year)Monthly

As you can see, you can get quite a bit of dividend income coming in with a $100,000 investment in ZDV. A similar investment in the TSX Composite Index would provide much less yield.

Diversification

Next up, we can look at the level of diversification in ZDV’s portfolio. Diversification is important because, when done correctly, it reduces risk. ZDV has 55 holdings, which is a significant amount of numerical diversification. The fund has additional diversification in its varied sector exposures. Numerical “diversification” doesn’t mean a lot if all of the assets move together in the same direction. What you need is uncorrelated assets, and with the many different sectors represented in ZDV’s portfolio, this fund has plenty of them.

Fees and other costs

Last but not least, we need to look at ZDV’s fee structure. The fund isn’t exactly dirt cheap by ETF standards, with a 0.39% management expense ratio (MER). That means fees and execution costs combined. Other funds have these as low as 0.04%. So, ZDV isn’t best in class on cost, but it has enough things going for it that I would be comfortable having my entire TFSA invested in it if I had to.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

