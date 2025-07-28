Member Login
1 Stellar Canadian Stock at All-Time Highs to Buy and Hold for Life

This miner might be down, but this dividend stock still offers some major wins.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

Investing can feel like a roller coaster, especially when markets are shaky and prices drop, or even when they reach all-time highs. But not all dips are disasters. Sometimes, these offer a golden opportunity, literally. That’s the case with Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM), one of the most dependable names in the gold mining industry. While its share price is near all-time highs, its fundamentals remain strong, making it a potential buy-and-hold-for-life stock.

Recent market moves

At the time of writing, Agnico Eagle is at all-time highs of around $175. That’s largely due to gold prices hovering near record territory. So, what gives? A combination of rising costs, uncertain interest rates, and general market fatigue has weighed on the sector. But zoom out a little, and Agnico looks like one of the most attractive opportunities in the entire mining space, even at these prices.

The dividend stock’s first quarter 2025 earnings showed just how stable it is, even in a choppy market. Net income came in at $815 million, with record adjusted net income of $770 million. Payable gold production hit 873,794, at a cost per ounce $879. More importantly, the dividend stock maintained full-year production guidance and kept its cost estimates in check. That consistency is rare in the mining world, where many peers are dealing with production hiccups or budget overruns.

More to come

Agnico operates mines in some of the safest and most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world, such as Canada, Finland, and Australia. That matters a lot, especially when geopolitical tensions rise or governments start meddling in natural resources. Its flagship mine, Detour Lake in Ontario, continues to deliver strong results, recently hitting 152,838 ounces of gold during the quarter. Agnico’s merger with Kirkland Lake Gold a few years ago also helped solidify its position as a top-tier, low-risk producer with scale and efficiency.

But what really makes Agnico Eagle special is its balance sheet and shareholder commitment. It pays a solid dividend, currently yielding around 1.27%, which is relatively strong for a gold stock. And it has virtually no net debt at just $5 million as of the latest quarter, significantly lower than the $216 million a year before. That financial strength gives it room to keep investing in its assets, pursue smart acquisitions, or simply return more cash to investors.

Considerations

Gold itself may not always be the hottest trade, but it has been a store of value for thousands of years. As governments print money, geopolitical risk increases, and real interest rates stay volatile, gold tends to shine brightest when the rest of the market is losing its lustre. And if you want long-term exposure to that without having to time the market, owning a best-in-class producer like Agnico Eagle just makes sense.

Of course, mining isn’t risk-free. Costs can rise unexpectedly, and even the best-run companies are at the mercy of commodity cycles. But Agnico’s management has a long track record of operating conservatively, delivering growth through disciplined capital allocation, and avoiding the kind of reckless behaviour that’s sunk other miners.

Bottom line

What makes this stock a “buy and hold for life” isn’t the hope that it doubles next year. It’s the combination of world-class assets, geographic safety, strong earnings, a solid dividend, and a balance sheet that can weather almost anything. Investors looking for stability, income, and a long-term hedge against market chaos won’t find many better options.

At current prices, Agnico Eagle offers a rare blend of quality and value. It’s not a flashy tech play or a meme stock. But in a portfolio built for the long haul, that’s exactly what you want: something that’s built to last. With the dividend stock even at highs and gold demand remaining strong, this could be a golden time to make Agnico Eagle a core holding.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

