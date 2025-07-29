Member Login
Ballard Power Systems: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Ballard Power could be the future of energy production, but how long are we talking into the future?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Green energy stocks once soared on the promise of a cleaner tomorrow. But as the market has cooled, investors are left wondering if names like Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) still deserve a spot in their portfolio. With another quarter of red ink and mounting losses, it’s time to ask: Is Ballard a buy, sell, or hold in July 2025?

About Ballard

Let’s start with what the company actually does. Ballard designs and manufactures hydrogen fuel cell systems used in buses, trains, trucks, ships, and backup power solutions. Its promise lies in the long-term transition to clean energy, especially hydrogen. However, the present reality looks much different.

In Q1 2025, Ballard reported revenue of US$15.4 million, up modestly from US$14.5 million the year before. That might sound like progress, but it came with a steep cost. Cost of revenues hit nearly US$19 million, leaving the company with a negative gross margin of US$3.6 million. That means Ballard spent significantly more delivering its products and services than it earned.

Worse still, total operating expenses were US$25.5 million. While that’s a big improvement from US$37.1 million last year, it still pushed the energy stock’s operating loss to US$29 million. The bottom line? A net loss of US$21 million for the quarter, or US$0.07 per share. That’s better than the US$0.14 per share loss in Q1 2024, but a loss is a loss, and shareholders are still paying for promises.

What next?

Despite the bleeding, Ballard isn’t in immediate financial trouble. As of March 31, 2025, it had US$576.7 million in cash and equivalents, plus another US$2.1 million in short-term investments. That gives it runway, perhaps several years of it. Still, the energy stock burned through US$24.4 million in operating cash in just one quarter. If that pace continues, even a sizeable war chest can dwindle quickly.

So where’s the upside? Ballard did report US$11.5 million in finance and investment income this quarter, mostly from its significant cash balance. That helped soften the blow of its operating loss. It also reduced its spending significantly across research and development (R&D), administration, and marketing, perhaps a sign that management is taking sustainability more seriously. The R&D line item alone dropped from US$25.3 million to US$18.1 million year-over-year.

Ballard’s balance sheet remains relatively clean. Total liabilities are just over US$102 million, with no meaningful long-term debt. Most of its obligations are current payables, deferred revenue, and lease liabilities. But the elephant in the room is still the accumulated deficit, which grew to over US$2.1 billion. That number doesn’t just look bad; it reflects decades of losses, with no clear end in sight.

Considerations

The story with Ballard has always been about future potential. Hydrogen fuel cells are a cleaner alternative to diesel engines in public transport and heavy-duty trucks. Governments around the world are still backing hydrogen, and Ballard’s tech is proven. But that market is developing far slower than bulls had hoped. Infrastructure gaps, high costs, and competing electric vehicle technologies continue to delay widespread adoption.

So what’s an investor to do? If you already own Ballard, holding may be the prudent move, especially if you bought in at a much higher price and have already weathered the worst. The energy stock isn’t going under tomorrow, and any meaningful government deal or tech breakthrough could spark a rally. But it’s speculative, and every quarter of continued losses chips away at confidence.

Bottom line

If you’re thinking about buying? Think again, unless you’re comfortable with long timelines and high risk. There’s no dividend, and no near-term profitability. The share count has climbed, and shareholder dilution remains a threat if Ballard raises more capital in the future.

As for selling? That depends on your tolerance. If you’re tired of waiting, it’s hard to fault you for locking in your losses and reallocating to something with better fundamentals. But if you truly believe hydrogen’s moment will come, and that Ballard is still one of the few pure-play bets, it might be worth sticking around. Just don’t expect fireworks in 2025.

For now, Ballard looks like a classic hold. It’s not surging, but it’s not sinking either. Investors should stay patient, watch the cash burn, and wait for a sign. Either of life or final exhaustion.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

