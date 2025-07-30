I’m All-In on This AI Stock While Everyone Else Is Selling

Member Login
Look, we all have our pitfalls. But the market could be completely wrong about this top tech stock.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
When the market turns its back on a stock, most investors run. But sometimes, that’s when the real opportunity emerges. In the case of Dye & Durham (TSX:DND), the artificial-intelligence (AI)-powered legal and fintech software provider, it’s exactly that kind of contrarian moment. The tech stock has been beaten up, the company’s old leadership tossed out, and its vision completely rewritten. And that’s precisely why I’m buying in.

What’s going on

While many are still wary of Dye & Durham’s restructuring story, those paying attention will notice a very different picture emerging, one that’s ripe with potential. At a time when investors are pivoting away, the tech stock is quietly laying the foundation for a long-term growth engine, and AI is right at the heart of it.

Let’s start with the numbers. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Dye & Durham posted $108.3 million in revenue, up a modest 1% from the year before. That’s not exactly a jaw-dropper. But here’s where it gets interesting: leveraged free cash flow jumped from negative $7.1 million to a solid $24.5 million. That’s a massive swing of $31.6 million in just one year.

More to come

What’s behind the shift? The tech stock’s new strategy, unveiled in early 2025 under Interim CEO Sid Singh and now being carried forward by recently appointed CEO George Tsivin, is laser-focused on what matters: customers, product performance, and a disciplined focus on core markets. In short, they’re actually running the company like a real business again.

The most exciting piece? AI is now a major part of the transformation. Dye & Durham’s products power thousands of legal and financial professionals across Canada, the U.K., Ireland, and Australia. The tech stock is now layering AI into its core platforms, automating everything from document processing to error detection. In May, it even launched an automated error correction feature for its CANACT BillPay platform, using AI to fix issues that previously required human intervention.

Looking ahead

But even with this turnaround taking hold, investors are still staying away. The tech stock remains stuck in the penalty box, largely because of its past: an acquisition-heavy approach, high debt, and an ex-CEO who recently tried to stage a return. That drama might scare some off, but to me, it’s noise. The current management team has made it clear they’re focused on cutting leverage to three times, reducing unnecessary costs by over $40 million, and shifting toward organic growth.

Meanwhile, the long-term outlook is compelling. The tech stock is aiming for high single-digit organic revenue growth, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins of 50% to 55%, and cash flow conversion of 85% or more. If it hits those targets, this tech stock won’t be trading at today’s levels for long.

And there’s even a dividend, modest though it may be. At $0.01875 per share quarterly, it’s not going to retire you early, but it’s a nice bonus for holding on during the rough patch. That payout, however small, is another sign that management is thinking about shareholder value again.

Bottom line

Of course, risks remain. Net loss for the quarter sat at $21.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA slipped 8% year over year to $55.2 million. But this is a tech stock in transition. It’s not about where the numbers are, it’s about where they’re going. And with a solid recurring revenue base, better cash flow, and AI-enabled improvements starting to gain traction, there’s plenty of reason to believe Dye & Durham could be a quiet success story in the making.

So, while others continue to sell or sit on the sidelines, I’m going the other way. Dye & Durham may not be a household AI name like Nvidia or OpenAI, but in its niche world of legal and financial automation, it’s carving out something valuable. And when the market finally wakes up to that, I plan to already be holding it.

