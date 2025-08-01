Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Insurance Giant That’s My Financial Sector Contrarian Bet

1 Insurance Giant That’s My Financial Sector Contrarian Bet

While some investors might be wary of the insurance sector, this insurance giant is exactly the kind of contrarian bet that makes sense right now.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
businessmen shake hands to close a deal

Source: Getty Images

When most people think about financial stocks these days, their minds go straight to the Big Six banks. It’s no surprise, Canadian banks have long been seen as the stalwarts of the market, especially when investors are looking for dividends and stability. But there’s one name that keeps flying under the radar despite offering solid income, international growth, and smart innovation: Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC). While some investors might be wary of the insurance sector, I’d argue that Manulife is exactly the kind of contrarian bet that makes sense right now.

The numbers

At first glance, Manulife’s Q1 2025 results might seem mixed. Core earnings came in at $1.8 billion, a slight 1% drop year over year. Net income fell more steeply, down 47% to $485 million. But dig deeper, and you’ll see that this is a case of optics overshadowing progress. Core earnings per share (EPS) actually rose 3% to $0.99, and book value per common share climbed 12% to $25.88, reflecting strong underlying fundamentals.

More importantly, the dividend stock reported record new insurance business results. Annualized premium equivalent (APE) sales surged 37%, new business CSM (contractual service margin) climbed 31%, and new business value jumped 36% compared to the same quarter last year. That’s not just growth, it’s impressive momentum, particularly in a global environment where many financial firms are scaling back.

More to come

Asia stood out as Manulife’s clear engine of growth, with a 43% increase in new business value and a 50% rise in APE sales. The dividend stock also extended its banc assurance deal with Chinabank in the Philippines for another 15 years, a move that locks in access to a fast-growing market.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., despite posting a loss due to wildfire-related provisions and increased credit loss expectations, the dividend stock still managed a 30% increase in new business value in that region. Core earnings from the U.S. were $251 million, even with the headwinds. Canada delivered solid if not spectacular results, with core earnings up 3% and new business value up 15%.

What really sets Manulife apart from the banks right now is its exposure to long-term trends. Life insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning are all on the rise globally, particularly in Asia. Manulife is doubling down on these opportunities through digital innovation and new product launches, including a hybrid indexed universal life insurance product in the U.S.

Considerations

The market hasn’t exactly rewarded Manulife for its performance yet. The dividend stock has largely treaded water in recent months. That’s precisely why it’s worth a look. Investors have priced in the decline in net income without acknowledging the clear signals of long-term growth and strength. For those willing to take the long view, this offers a rare opportunity to buy into a company with a modest 23.9% financial leverage ratio, and a strong buyback program in place. All signs of a company managing its capital prudently.

And let’s not forget the dividend. Manulife’s current yield sits comfortably above 4.2%, offering a steady stream of income while you wait for the market to catch up with the fundamentals.

Of course, there are risks. The U.S. long-term care insurance business remains a complicated legacy challenge. Market volatility could pressure global asset management flows, and net income volatility like we saw in Q1 won’t disappear overnight. But these are manageable risks for a company that’s clearly on the front foot when it comes to growth, innovation, and shareholder value.

Bottom line

So, if you’re looking to balance your financial sector exposure and move beyond the usual bank names, Manulife might be the contrarian bet that pays off. It has the global scale, diversified business model, and forward momentum to keep growing, even if the rest of Bay Street hasn’t quite caught on yet.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

How to Grow $10K Into a Lifetime of Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX-listed companies are known for their consistent dividend payouts and growth, and attractive yields of 6% or more.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

11.5% Monthly Cash Flow! This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Income investors look no further. This ETF pays a massive 11.5% dividend yield and pays out monthly.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 TSX Stocks for Contrarian Investors

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Get Paid Every Month: 3 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Power Your Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks can power your portfolio to consistently generate solid month passive income.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching These 6 Retirement Income Sources

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA isn't some evil genius, but it's certainly going to make sure you're reporting every retirement income source.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

An 8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

KP Tissue is a small-cap TSX stock that offers you a yield of 8% in 2025. Is the dividend stock…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue Chips That Could Pay Canadian Investors for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip stocks have strong fundamentals and a growing earnings base, and could pay higher dividends for life.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With Just $10,000

| Puja Tayal

Can a one-time investment of $10,000 in your TFSA earn $2,141 in annual cash payouts? The power of compounding can…

Read more »