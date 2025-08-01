I’m Doubling Down on This AI Stock Before it Doubles Again

Here’s why this top Canadian AI stock is still worth a closer look — even after a 578% run.

When a stock returns more than 570% in a decade, it often becomes a classic success story before fading quietly into a mature phase. But that’s not the case with Kinaxis (TSX:KXS). This top Canadian tech stock isn’t stuck in the past. With its current pace of innovation, I believe its strongest days may be yet to come.

With major product upgrades, big-name customer engagements, and a rock-solid growth outlook despite global uncertainty, Kinaxis is redefining what a mid-cap artificial intelligence (AI) tech stock can achieve. In this article, I’ll highlight what’s fueling the company’s continued growth story and why I’m doubling down before it potentially doubles again.

Why Kinaxis checks all the right boxes right now

My belief in Kinaxis gets stronger with each earnings update. More than just numbers, it’s more about what this top AI stock is building behind the scenes with its Maestro platform to solve real-world supply chain problems.

If you don’t know it already, Kinaxis is based in Ottawa and mainly focuses on AI-powered supply chain solutions. Its flagship product, Maestro, brings together predictive analytics, machine learning, and automation to help companies plan and react quickly in uncertain environments. That’s what’s giving it an edge in the modern supply chain world.

After nearly doubling in value since the start of 2020, KXS stock currently trades at $205.64 per share, giving it a market cap of $5.8 billion.

Recent results show rising momentum

That strong momentum in this top AI stock is mainly backed by its solid financials. In the first quarter of 2025, the company reported an 11% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its total revenue to US$132.8 million, with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue jumping 16% from a year ago. More impressively, its subscription term license revenue surged 34% YoY, reflecting how the demand for its flexible software offerings is rising.

On the profitability side, Kinaxis posted a solid 46% jump in its adjusted quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to hit a record US$33.1 million, lifting the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin to 25%. As a result, the company’s net profit for the quarter also more than doubled to US$15.9 million with the help of operating leverage and disciplined cost control.

Smart AI upgrades are pushing it forward

This is where things get really exciting. Kinaxis is not just selling software but actually solving some of the toughest supply chain headaches with AI-powered tools.

Its Maestro platform now includes Demand.AI, which helps businesses improve forecasting accuracy by sensing real-world changes in demand patterns. And then there’s Planning.AI, which helps businesses make faster and smarter decisions. These tools are being used by global giants like Pfizer, General Motors, and ExxonMobil, which adds real credibility to what Kinaxis is building.

During its Kinexions event in April, the company pulled in over 1,000 global supply chain leaders to showcase its Maestro platform’s new capabilities, including agentic AI features. Customer feedback was solid, and more innovations are set to roll out in the second half of the year.

Given all these strong fundamental factors, doubling down on Kinaxis right now seems less like a gamble and more like a smart move for anyone looking for a top Canadian AI stock to buy.