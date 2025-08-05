Member Login
Home » Investing » Waste Connections Is Rising After Earnings: Is the Stock a Good Buy Now?

Waste Connections Is Rising After Earnings: Is the Stock a Good Buy Now?

Given the essential nature of its business, solid financial performance, and healthy growth prospects, the uptrend in Waste Connections’s stock price could continue.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
dumpsters sit outside for waste collection and trash removal

Source: Getty Images

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) reported an impressive second-quarter performance last month, beating its revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) guidance. Its solid performance appears to have increased investors’ confidence, driving its stock price higher. As of the August 1st closing price, the company’s stock price has risen by 2.8% since reporting its second-quarter performance. Despite the recent increases, it is still down around 10% compared to its 52-week high.

Meanwhile, let’s look at its second-quarter performance and growth prospects in detail to determine whether the stock is a buy at these levels.

WCN’s second-quarter performance

During the quarter, WCN reported a revenue of $2.407 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. Supported by its acquisitions and solid waste core pricing growth, the company was able to overcome the headwinds from lower-than-expected commodity-related activities and weakness in the economy due to tariff-induced uncertainties to drive its revenue.

Compared to the previous year’s quarter, the company’s solid waste pricing increased by 6.6%. The company has continued expanding its asset base by making several acquisitions this year, which can contribute $200 million to its annualized revenue. Additionally, the company witnessed solid employee retention and record safety performance during the quarter, leading to expansion of its margins.

Meanwhile, its operating income grew 8.2% to $459.5 million. Its net income came in at $290.3 million. However, removing one-time or special items, its adjusted net income stood at $333.1 million or an adjusted EPS (earnings per share) of $1.29, representing a 4% increase from the previous year’s quarter. Further, the company’s adjusted EBITDA rose 7.5% to $786.4 million, while its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 10 basis points to 32.7%. It also generated adjusted free cash flows of $367 million, representing 15.2% of its total revenue. At the end of the quarter, the company had $267.5 million of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. Therefore, WCN is well-equipped to fund its growth initiatives. Let’s look at its growth prospects.

WCN’s growth prospects

WCN is focusing on organic growth and acquisitions to expand its footprint. It is building 12 renewable natural gas facilities that could become operational next year. Once they become operational, these facilities can contribute $200 million to the company’s annualized EBITDA. Along with these expansions, the adoption of technological advancements, such as robotics and optical sorters, and improvement in employee voluntary turnover could lead to expansion of its operating margins.

Moreover, WCN could continue with its acquisitions, given its solid financial position, healthy cash flows, and a robust acquisition pipeline. The management is predicting an above-average acquisition activity this year. Considering all these factors, I believe WCN could continue to drive its financials in the coming quarters.

Investors’ takeaway

Although WCN has witnessed healthy buying over the last few days, it has underperformed the broader equity market this year, with the company returning just 4.7% year to date. Meanwhile, the company currently trades at a next-12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 34.5. Although it looks expensive, I believe its solid financials, improving operating margins, and healthy growth prospects have made investors optimistic, thereby driving its valuation. Additionally, the company has rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividend uninterruptedly since 2010 at a 14% compound annual growth rate. Considering all these factors, I believe WCN would be an excellent buy despite its expensive valuation.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

GettyImages-1394663007
Stock Market

What Kinds of Stocks Are Smart to Own in a Recession?

| Robin Brown

Worried about a recession in 2025? These are just the stocks you want to hold when the economy starts to…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Reward Patience With Bigger Cheques

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have a growing earnings base, stable cash flows, and sustainable payouts, enabling them to pay and grow…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

For My Money, This Canadian Utility Stock is, Hands-Down, the Best Dividend Play of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a strong option for investors looking to gain income, as well as invest in the future.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These TSX utility stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO stock has a long history of being a dividend heavyweight, but is it still a buy?

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Canadian Mining Stock Is My Contrarian Pick of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lundin mining could be the copper stock of your dreams should you hold this winner for years to come.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investing: Don’t Underestimate These Stocks Paying Out Over 2%

| Robin Brown

These dividend stock only yield 2-3%, but don't discount them for great capital gains and income growth in the future.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Insurance Giant That’s My Financial Sector Contrarian Bet

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a strong play in the future of finance, do I have the dividend stock for you.

Read more »