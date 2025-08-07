How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

If you had $250,000 ready to invest in Canadian dividend stocks, how would you go about it? That’s not a small amount of money; it could be life-changing. For many investors, the goal with a lump sum like that is to strike a balance between income, stability, and some growth. In this case, we’ll take a look at how you could split the amount across three of the TSX’s most popular large-cap dividend stocks. Those are Enbridge (TSX:ENB), Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), and Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR).

Enbridge

Enbridge would be a natural pick for income seekers. It currently offers a yield close to 6% at writing, paying out $0.8875 per share each quarter. In its most recent earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 7% year over year, supported by strong contributions from its gas utilities and transmission business. It reaffirmed its full-year guidance as well, targeting adjusted EBITDA between $19.4 and $20 billion and distributable cash flow in the range of $5.50 to $5.90 per share.

There’s a lot to like here. Enbridge stock operates critical infrastructure, has a strong presence across North America, and enjoys long-term contracts. But it’s not risk-free. The payout ratio remains high, and the dividend stock is still navigating debt from its $14 billion acquisition of three U.S. gas utilities.

That doesn’t mean it’s a bad investment, just that investors should be cautious about allocating too much. With that in mind, it would make sense to invest around $62,500 of the portfolio here. That would generate roughly $3,640 in annual dividend income alone, before factoring in any tax advantages in a registered account.

RBC

Royal Bank of Canada offers a very different profile. It’s less about yield and more about consistency and strength. In Q2 2025, RBC reported adjusted net income of $4.4 billion and earnings per share of $3.12, up 8% from the year before. The bank also raised its dividend to $1.54 per share, an increase of 4%, with a current yield of around 3.3%. The payout ratio remains conservative at around 46%, leaving room for more growth even in a flat economy.

Banks tend to do well in Canada thanks to the country’s regulated and consolidated banking system. RBC also benefits from having fingers in many pies, including retail banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets. The bank’s recent integration of HSBC Canada should boost earnings power further in the years to come.

Of course, interest rates, housing market pressures, and consumer credit defaults remain risks. Still, for a long-term investor looking for dividend growth and a strong balance sheet, RBC is tough to beat. Allocating $100,000 here could generate around $3,388 annually in dividends and help anchor the portfolio with some blue-chip stability.

CNR

Then there’s Canadian National Railway. It doesn’t boast the highest yield, but it adds exposure to economic growth and trade activity. CN reported Q2 earnings of $1.87 per share, with an operating ratio improvement to 61.7%. Revenue declined slightly by 1%, but overall efficiency and margin expansion kept profits on track. The company pays a dividend of $0.8875 quarterly, or $3.55 annually per share, giving it a yield of around 2.7%.

Railroads are often considered defensive in a way that other industrials are not, since they’re essential to moving goods across the continent. CN has a solid history of dividend growth, and its payout ratio is conservative, which is ideal for long-term compounding.

Still, it’s more economically sensitive than a bank or utility. If a recession hits, rail volumes could fall. So, while it adds diversification, it shouldn’t be the largest holding. Putting $50,000 into CN would likely bring in around $1,370 in annual income today.

Foolish takeaway

That leaves about $37,500. It could be tempting to hunt for another stock, but there’s also merit in holding some cash or investing in short-term Guaranteed Investment Certificates.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND (Annual) TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ENB $64.62 966 $3.77 $3,643.82 Quarterly $62,409.72 RY $181.78 550 $6.16 $3,388.00 Quarterly $99,979.00 CNR $129.39 386 $3.55 $1,371.30 Quarterly $49,933.54

All told, this portfolio would generate roughly $8,398 a year in dividends. Just don’t forget to check in with your portfolio regularly, as buying strong names is only the first step.