Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Sun Life Financial Stock for its 4.2% Dividend Yield?

Should You Buy Sun Life Financial Stock for its 4.2% Dividend Yield?

Sun Life is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that offers you a forward yield of more than 4% in 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Valued at a market cap of $47 billion, Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) is among the largest insurance companies in the world. In the last 10 years, the TSX stock has returned 87% to shareholders. After adjusting for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 176%. Despite these steady gains, Sun Life offers investors a dividend yield of more than 4%.

Sun Life Financial is a global financial services company that provides comprehensive insurance products, including life, health, dental, critical illness, and disability coverage, alongside wealth management and asset management solutions.

It serves clients worldwide through operations in Canada, Asia, and the U.S., partnering with nearly 50,000 employers and organizations. In Canada, its virtual care provider Dialogue serves over 3.5 million clients, representing approximately 20% of the Canadian population with primary care and mental health support.

Is the TSX stock a good buy right now?

Sun Life Financial reported impressive first-quarter (Q1) 2025 results, which showcase the resilience of its diversified business model amid challenging economic conditions. In Q1, the insurance giant reported a net income of $1.045 billion, or $1.82 per share, an increase of 21% year over year.

All business segments contributed to the strong performance. Asset Management and Wealth saw robust growth, with SLC Management generating a record underlying net income of $85 million, more than doubling from the prior year.

The division raised $4.4 billion in capital during the quarter, with fee-earning assets under management surpassing $201 billion. MFS maintained solid performance despite industry headwinds, while Canada delivered 21% earnings growth driven by favourable insurance experience and strong business momentum.

Asia continued its growth trajectory with a record underlying net income of $197 million, up 11% year over year, supported by strong individual protection sales growth of 17% across several markets. The launch of the CIMB Niaga partnership in Indonesia and continued strength in Hong Kong and India underscore the region’s potential.

The U.S. business showed improvement with underlying net income of $151 million, up 7% year over year. Stop loss results stabilized following Q4 challenges, with claims experience aligning with expectations and pricing discipline maintaining healthy margins. The dental business benefited from repricing actions and expense efficiency measures.

Is the TSX dividend stock undervalued?

Analysts tracking Sun Life stock forecast adjusted earnings to expand from $6.66 per share in 2024 to $8.82 per share in 2029. A widening earnings base should enable the company to raise its annual dividend from $3.24 per share in 2024 to $3.70 per share in 2029.

Today, the TSX dividend stock is priced at 11.3 times forward earnings, which is in line with its historical average. If it can maintain a similar valuation, SLF stock should trade around $100 in early 2029, indicating an upside potential of 20% from current levels. If we account for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 35%.

Sun Life’s strong capital position, with a LICAT (Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test) ratio of 149% and $1.3 billion in holdco (holding company) cash, enabled a 5% dividend increase and $520 million in share repurchases. The company renewed its share-buyback program while maintaining financial flexibility for the planned $2.1 billion buyout of remaining stakes in SLC affiliates scheduled for the first half of 2026, positioning Sun Life for continued growth momentum.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

Want Year-Round Income? 4 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks can create massive income for investors for years to come.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stock I’m Buying Now (It’s a Steal!)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This Canadian stock is making the right moves to becoming the growth leader in the industry.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks With Ultra Safe Dividends

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks haven’t reduced or paused payouts for decades. Instead, they have increased payouts, and might make…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: Structuring $14,000 for Consistent Payouts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can receive consistent TFSA tax-free income with the proper structuring and right investment choices.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Double-Down on This 5% Yielding Stock While Others Panic

| Adam Othman

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has seen poor performance on the stock market of late, but now might be the perfect time…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're focused on a passive income portfolio, here's exactly what you need.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect 3% Dividend Yield? Only in the Safety of a Bank Stock Like This

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock not only looks ultra safe, it also provides top notch cash.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway Is Down 11% This Year: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Robin Brown

Canadian National Railway has been a top Canadian blue-chip stock for decades? However, is it really a buy after dropping…

Read more »