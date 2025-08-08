3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $15,000 Into $150,000

Turning $15,000 into $150,000 sounds like a fantasy, until you look at the numbers behind stocks that are already on that trajectory. With the right mix of innovation, resilience, and growth, a few companies on the TSX have delivered staggering returns. Let’s take a closer look at three Canadian stocks that have recently demonstrated breakout momentum and could potentially deliver tenfold returns. Those are Celestica (TSX:CLS), Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH), and Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B).

Celestica

Let’s start with Celestica, which is no stranger to long-term turnaround stories. A tech manufacturer and supply chain specialist, Celestica has quietly become a major player in artificial-intelligence (AI)-related infrastructure. In its second quarter of 2025, the TSX stock posted revenue of $2.9 billion, up 21% from the year before. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) hit $1.39, a massive 54% increase, and the adjusted operating margin rose to a company-high of 7.4%. Perhaps even more compelling, management raised full-year guidance for both revenue and earnings, and is now expecting $11.6 billion in sales and $5.50 in adjusted EPS.

The TSX stock has already run up significantly over the last year, rising more than 300%. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the run is over. Celestica has strong free cash flow, a growing AI tailwind, and a large share repurchase program. Its return on equity sits at an eye-popping 30.2%, and there’s still room for valuation expansion if growth continues. However, one thing to watch is the company’s valuation, with a forward price/earnings (P/E) above 35. If earnings stumble, the stock could get hit hard.

Fairfax

On the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of volatility is Fairfax Financial. It’s easy to dismiss Fairfax as a slow and steady insurer. But recent results suggest there’s more firepower here than many realize. In Q2 2025, Fairfax reported net earnings of $1.4 billion or $61.61 per share, compared to $915 million last year. That’s a 57% jump in profitability, driven by $952 million in investment gains, robust underwriting income, and higher dividends and interest. Book value per share rose to $1,158.47, up 10.8% from year-end, even after paying out a massive $15 dividend.

Fairfax has a history of compounding book value and shareholder wealth, and its latest investments, from U.S. treasuries to Eurobank, are delivering. It’s not flashy, but it’s reliable, and with a low payout ratio and modest P/E valuation at 9, it could quietly triple or more over the next decade. However, this TSX stock is not without risk. Investment gains are lumpy, and Fairfax’s sprawling structure can make it difficult to evaluate where the real earnings power lies at any given moment. Still, if Prem Watsa continues to deliver like he has in recent quarters, long-term holders could be very happy.

Bombardier

Then there’s Bombardier. Talk about a comeback story. The business jet manufacturer transformed itself from near-collapse to a focused and profitable aerospace company. In Q2 2025, Bombardier reported net income of $193 million, up dramatically from just $19 million a year ago. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.11, while revenue hit $2 billion. The TSX stock delivered 36 aircraft in the quarter and saw its backlog surge to $16.1 billion, marking its largest single-quarter order volume in over a decade.

That’s not a fluke. Services revenue grew 16%, and the company is expanding its service network globally, including new facilities in Abu Dhabi and the U.K. With a renewed credit rating and improving balance sheet, Bombardier looks set to reclaim a leadership role in business aviation. But, and it’s a big but, the TSX stock still carries a lot of debt, and any economic downturn could hit high-ticket jet sales hard. The valuation is now climbing, with a forward P/E near 19. So while there’s upside, it’s likely to be bumpy.

Bottom line

So, which of these TSX stocks could really take $15,000 and turn it into $150,000? If past performance and recent momentum are any indication, Celestica is closest to growing on a mid-trajectory. Bombardier, if it keeps executing, could surprise to the upside in a big way. Fairfax is the steady engine, less likely to shoot up quickly, but more likely to preserve and grow value over time.