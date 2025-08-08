Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy George Weston While It Flirts With Its TSX Record High?

Should You Buy George Weston While It Flirts With Its TSX Record High?

George Weston stock offers much value to consider, so does it look like a buy?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child

Source: Getty Images

When a company announces a stock split, investors often ask themselves: Is this a buying opportunity or just noise? In the case of George Weston (TSX:WN), the recent three-for-one stock split, effective August 18, 2025, is grabbing attention. But the more important question is whether the underlying business justifies a buy while the stock trades near, but not at, its all-time high. Let’s look past the split and into what really matters: fundamentals, growth potential, and value.

About George Weston

George Weston stock is a holding company, but not in the boring, passive sense. It owns and controls two publicly traded giants: Loblaw Companies and Choice Properties REIT. Together, these make up the backbone of Canada’s food, pharmacy, and real estate sectors. That’s an attractive combination, especially in uncertain times.

In its latest quarter, George Weston stock reported revenue of $14.8 billion, up 5.2% year over year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $1.9 billion, also up 6.5%. But net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $258 million, down from $400 million last year. That decline isn’t as bad as it sounds. The drop was largely due to fair value adjustments tied to the rising unit price of Choice Properties, not core operations. Adjusted net earnings actually rose 1.8% to $401 million.

That makes it pretty clear that operations are solid. Loblaw is expanding with new stores and pharmacy clinics, and the discount grocery segment is gaining share. It’s also benefiting from more efficient distribution and strong customer engagement via the PC Optimum program. Meanwhile, Choice Properties remains steady, with a stable portfolio of necessity-based tenants.

More to come

If that sounds like a snooze, that’s sort of the point. George Weston stock isn’t a flashy investment; it’s a cash machine built on consumer staples and real estate. And it continues to use that cash effectively. In Q2, it repurchased 1.1 million shares for $295 million and still produced $293 million in free cash flow at the corporate level.

George Weston stock closed recently at $264.64, down slightly on the day. It’s off its 52-week high of $280.86, but still up more than 28% year over year. That’s not exactly a bargain-bin find. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) sits at 20.7, reasonable for a stable compounder, but not screaming cheap.

The dividend yield is modest at 1.3%, although the payout ratio remains conservative at just under 44%. That means there’s room to raise it, and the company has a track record of doing just that. Its recent dividend of $0.89 per share (pre-split) suggests management remains confident in the long-term trajectory. Right now, a $7,000 investment would bring in $93 annually!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
WN$264.8826$3.58$93.08Quarterly$6,887.00

Foolish takeaway

The real opportunity may lie in how the stock behaves post-split. The three-for-one split will lower the share price into the $88 range, which often invites more retail investors, especially in employee share purchase plans. This could add to momentum, though it’s more a behavioural tailwind than a fundamental one.

There are a few risks worth noting. The valuation is sensitive to the performance of Loblaw and Choice. If either sees slower earnings growth or unexpected costs, George Weston will feel it. Rising interest rates or regulatory changes in healthcare and food pricing could also weigh on results. While the company is strong, it’s not immune to a broader market sell-off.

Should you buy now? If you’re looking for a safe, diversified compounder with stable earnings and a long-term mindset, George Weston is worth serious consideration. But if you’re expecting explosive growth, this isn’t that kind of story.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

Want Year-Round Income? 4 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks can create massive income for investors for years to come.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stock I’m Buying Now (It’s a Steal!)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This Canadian stock is making the right moves to becoming the growth leader in the industry.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks With Ultra Safe Dividends

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks haven’t reduced or paused payouts for decades. Instead, they have increased payouts, and might make…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: Structuring $14,000 for Consistent Payouts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can receive consistent TFSA tax-free income with the proper structuring and right investment choices.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Double-Down on This 5% Yielding Stock While Others Panic

| Adam Othman

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has seen poor performance on the stock market of late, but now might be the perfect time…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're focused on a passive income portfolio, here's exactly what you need.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect 3% Dividend Yield? Only in the Safety of a Bank Stock Like This

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock not only looks ultra safe, it also provides top notch cash.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway Is Down 11% This Year: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Robin Brown

Canadian National Railway has been a top Canadian blue-chip stock for decades? However, is it really a buy after dropping…

Read more »