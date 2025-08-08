Member Login
This 2% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Even in a Volatile Market

Gain cash every month with this safe dividend stock.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen

Source: Getty Images

Volatility has been a theme in the markets lately, whether it’s interest rate worries, geopolitical uncertainty, or unexpected macro shocks, it’s hard to know where to turn for reliable income. But one Canadian stock has kept on paying, quarter after quarter, with a dividend that’s not only dependable, but rising. That dividend stock is Intact Financial (TSX:IFC), and its performance proves why boring insurance can be beautiful.

Into earnings

Despite a market that’s been anything but smooth, Intact just reported another strong quarter. Its second-quarter 2025 earnings came in well ahead of analyst expectations, with net operating income per share of $5.23 versus estimates closer to $4.02. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.70, also handily beating the consensus of $3.79. That kind of earnings power gives the company room to pay and grow its dividend, and it’s doing just that.

Right now, IFC pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share, which works out to a 1.85% yield at today’s share price near $284. That’s below what you might see from a utility or telecom stock, but don’t dismiss it too quickly. This is a dividend backed by real growth. And unlike many other payers, it didn’t skip a beat during the recent choppiness in markets.

Behind the curtain

What’s keeping Intact so resilient? Part of the answer is discipline. The dividend stock has kept its combined ratio, key to profitability, at a lean 86.1% this quarter. That’s an improvement from 87.1% a year ago. This means IFC is collecting more in premiums than it’s paying out in claims and expenses, and that’s no small feat when natural disasters and rising repair costs are squeezing margins across the industry.

That discipline showed up across geographies. In Canada, where IFC earns the bulk of its business, premiums written rose 8%, and the combined ratio was even better at 83.8%. Its commercial lines, in particular, stood out, with a combined ratio of just 74%. Even in the U.S. and U.K., which faced more challenging conditions, the dividend stock remained profitable.

More to come

This isn’t just about insurance underwriting. IFC also benefits from stable investment income and its growing presence in the distribution space. Operating net investment income rose 3% year over year to $400 million, while its BrokerLink subsidiary continued to drive growth in distribution income. That combination of underwriting, investment, and fee-based income gives Intact more balance than many other insurers.

Of course, the dividend yield is relatively low compared to higher-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) or energy stocks. That might turn off income investors focused only on immediate cash flow. But the trade-off is quality. This is a dividend stock with a $51 billion market cap, a beta of just 0.31, and a long track record of earnings and dividend growth. For long-term investors, that’s the kind of foundation worth building around.

Bottom line

So, while other companies are still figuring out how to cope with economic uncertainty, Intact is quietly doing its thing. That includes growing premiums, beating earnings expectations, and paying cash, a rare combo these days. All to pay out a ton in cash to investors, as much as $372 annually in dividends alone from a $20,000 investment!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
IFC$284.5070$5.32$372.40Quarterly$19,915.00

For investors seeking income that doesn’t buckle under pressure and who are willing to trade a bit of yield for more consistency, Intact Financial offers a compelling case. It’s not flashy, but it works. And in a volatile market, sometimes that’s exactly what you want.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

