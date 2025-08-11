Member Login
I’d Put My Entire TFSA Contribution Into This 6 % Passive-Income Payer

If you’re looking for one stock and one stock only for some strong growth and income, this is one to consider.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
If I had to park my entire Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution in one place right now, I’d be looking hard at Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). A 6% yield isn’t easy to find from a globally diversified clean energy leader, and the dividend stock’s latest quarter shows why this payout looks not just sustainable, but poised to grow.

What happened

Brookfield Renewable just delivered record funds from operations of $371 million for the second quarter, up 10% from last year. Per unit, that’s $0.56, with gains driven by strong operating performance across hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. This isn’t a one-trick energy producer. It’s a scaled, multi-technology platform serving some of the largest power buyers in the world. And the company’s new agreement with Google, to deliver up to 3,000 megawatts of U.S. hydro capacity, might be the clearest sign yet of its reach and credibility in the market.

Why does that matter for your TFSA? Because those long-term, inflation-linked contracts give Brookfield Renewable predictable cash flows. That’s the backbone of its distributions, which it targets to grow between 5% and 9% annually. The current payout translates to a forward yield of just over 6% in Canadian dollars. That’s a steady, reliable stream that keeps rolling in regardless of market noise.

More to come

The business isn’t standing still. In the past quarter alone, Brookfield Renewable committed or deployed up to $2.6 billion into critical infrastructure assets. It boosted its stake in Colombia’s Isagen, which generates nearly a fifth of the country’s electricity, and is expected to add around 2% to funds from operations per unit in 2026. These kinds of moves strengthen the dividend stock’s competitive moat for years to come.

Balance sheet strength is another big plus. Brookfield ended the quarter with $4.7 billion in liquidity, having completed $19 billion in financings this year to extend maturities and optimize its capital structure. Its asset recycling program is also worth noting. Selling partial stakes in mature projects like the Shepherds Flat wind farm frees up cash at attractive valuations. Those proceeds get redeployed into higher-growth opportunities, often in newer technologies or emerging markets.

Considerations

Of course, no investment is without risks. Brookfield Renewable operates globally, so currency swings can affect results. The dividend stock also carries substantial debt, which makes it sensitive to interest rate changes over time. While its diversification across hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and storage is a strength, each segment faces its own operational and regulatory challenges.

But when you consider the long-term tailwinds, surging power demand from artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres, the global push toward decarbonization, and the need for reliable base load energy, the risk versus reward profile looks attractive. Add the fact that tech giants are locking in decades-long deals for its output, and this suggests its assets will stay in demand well into the future.

In a TFSA, the beauty of this investment is the combination of monthly income and potential capital appreciation, all shielded from taxes. You collect a healthy yield today, watch it grow over time, and potentially benefit from long-term share price gains without the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) taking a cut. That’s a compelling setup for anyone looking to maximize their contribution room.

Bottom line

Brookfield Renewable’s mix of stable cash flows, global scale, and disciplined capital allocation makes it, in my view, one of the best candidates for a full TFSA allocation in 2025. And right now, a $7,000 investment could bring in $424 each year in dividends alone!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BEP.UN$34.01205$2.07$424.35Quarterly$6,971.05

If you’re after passive income that can grow over the years, this is one of the rare names that ticks all the boxes.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

